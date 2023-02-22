Grant Robertson warns 'unknown territory' ahead for the economy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has warned the Government is “in extremely unknown territory” as it looks to help the economy recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Robertson took questions from opposition MPs at the finance and expenditure select committee in Wellington on Wednesday morning, where he revealed the next budget will be delivered on May 18.

He said it would be greatly effected by the fatal weather event, which has caused huge levels of damage and destruction across the North Island.

“It does have an impact on how we finalise the Government’s budget, it will make changes to the forecast and it may make changes to the Government’s economic and fiscal approach,” he said.

“We are actively considering what we will do.”

New Zealand was already facing a “challenging” global environment as a result of geopolitical tension, high inflation, a global skills shortage and supply issues, he said.

This created a “high level” of uncertainty.

The high inflation would be worsened by the storm and flooding.

However,, he promised more spending would go on those who needed it.

Debt was 21% of GDP, lower than the 30% upper limit, tourists and migrants were returning and unemployment remained low, he said.

“If further resources are required the Government is in a good position to manage that.

“Supporting New Zealanders with cost of living pressures is the top priority for the government.”

The Government has paid more than $30 million worth of emergency payments to people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, he said.

The effects varied by region. In Coromandel, roading was a key issue, while in Hawke’s Bay it was removing silt and getting access to certain areas.

“Taking a big broad brush decision isn't the right way to approach it at this point,” Robertson, who has been given the new cyclone recovery portfolio, said.

Treasury chief executive Caralee McLiesh, who also presented to the committee, said officials were actively considering the options to help the economy recover, but at a “practical level” certain Government funding would have to be reprioritised.

“We are in the midst of providing advice to Government,” she said.

“Those conversations are ongoing.”