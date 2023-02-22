Chris Hipkins' tax blunder, crime 'hysteria' as Parliament gets back to business

ACT leader David Seymour has questioned Chris Hipkins about his Government's tax plans, during Hipkins' first question time as prime minister.

The Labour and National parties swapped barbs during Prime Minster Chris Hipkins’ first question time in the leader’s chair, with comments about “hysteria” and suggestions of hypocrisy as well.

While questions from National’s Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis pushed Labour’s front bench to return fire, two questions from ACT – about crime during the cyclone recovery, and tax – raised eyebrows across Parliament.

ACT leader David Seymour asked Hipkins about his government’s approach to taxation. Was Hipkins comfortable with the proportion of taxation compared to national GDP?

Hipkins responded, “Our government is actually taking less tax out of the economy as a proportion of the economy than when we became the Government.”

But the Treasury’s figures showed that, from 2015 to 2018, tax revenue as a percentage of GDP sat about 27%.

After Labour took government, the tax to GDP proportion dropped in 2020 to below 27%, but had risen to just above 30% in 2022.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins walks to his first question time as Labour’s leader.

Seymour slammed the prime minister’s response.

“Hipkins either didn’t know, or gave incorrect answers to, basic questions about the amount of tax Government brings in,” he said.

National’s finance spokesperson, Nicola Willis, continued to focus on tax. Across multiple questions, she called on Finance Minister Grant Robertson to rule out introducing or increasing taxes to fund the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

He said it was too early to rule anything in or out.

“This is the time for for the Government to work through the full cost of a significant natural disaster that has impacted many regions ... As [former prime minister and finance minister] Bill English did, we should assess all of the options that are in front of us,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour has questioned Prime Minister Chris Hipkins about his government’s approach to tax.

Under repeated questioning from Willis, who worked for English, Robertson continued to sing the praises of the former finance minister. He insisted he was just following the same path English had taken.

“On 4 March, just a week or two after the Canterbury earthquakes, the then finance minister, Bill English got advice on whether or not there should be a levy. As I have already stated today, we have not taken decisions.”

And later questioned if Willis was “committed to trashing Bill English's legacy”.

Robertson’s retorts followed a similar approach from Hipkins who, under questioning by Luxon about Labour’s record of delivery, asked where National’s policy proposals were.

For Hipkins’ first question time in the leader’s chair, Luxon asked: “Isn't it the case that the prime minister has changed, that it's the same old Labour: addicted to spending and just can't get anything done?”

Which earnt the response: “[Luxon] keeps going on about wanting to get things done. He doesn't seem to have too many ideas about what it is he actually wants to get done.”

During an earlier interview with Stuff, Luxon said he had been “working really hard” on policies and would reveal them “in a matter of weeks”.

The topic of crime, particularly reports coming out of the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay during the cyclone recovery, put pressure on both Hipkins and his ministers to respond.

Luxon called for a hard line on anyone caught looting. ACT’s police spokesperson, Chris Baillie, asked the Government why it hadn’t authorises the Defence Force to assist police in maintaining law and order during the national state of emergency.

Michael Wood, a minister working on the cyclone recovery, responded by twice suggesting the ACT party was “whipping up hysteria”.

“I would just urge all members of the House to support police in doing that job and not create a climate of hysteria that will add further to the distress,” he said.

On Wednesday, police said 19 people across Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay had been charged over the past day with offences relating to shoplifting, assault and family harm.