Tax or borrow? Labour and National clash over cyclone recovery

National is pushing Finance Minister Grant Robertson to rule out a new tax to pay for Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastation, but Labour is giving itself space to manoeuvre with huge bills ahead.

It comes as the Reserve Bank continues its tight monetary policy, raising the official cash rate – the rate at which it lends money to banks – for the 10th time in a row on Wednesday. As a result, banks will charge people more for their loans, and some mortgages will become more expensive.

Robertson, who is also the first Cyclone Recovery Minister, faced questions at select committee and in the House from opposition MPs about how the Government will pay for the crisis which has caused serious damage to housing, productive land, businesses and infrastructure. However, he said no decisions had been made.

“There are people whose homes, whose businesses have been completely devastated. We owe it to them to consider carefully both how much this is going to cost and how we pay for it,” he said.

Labour promised it wouldn’t bring any new taxes in 2020. But Robertson said he wouldn’t play “political games and do rule in, rule out”.

The economic damage is piling on households already dealing with high costs for everyday items, an inflationary environment likely to have been worsened by the weather events – including extra pressure on food.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and newly appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson at the post Cabinet press conference.

The rebuild, which will need workers and materials, will place even more strain on a stretched construction sector, which is a factor in the high inflation rate.

Thousands of homes were still without power and 346 people had still not been heard from as of Wednesday. The destruction is expected to have a multi-billion price tag.

Ministers approved a $50 million interim relief package for cyclone affected regions and $250m to rebuild roads, this week. More work was underway to understand the full impact on roads, businesses and other infrastructure.

The damage would change the Government’s spending approaches, and Treasury officials were reprioritising spending.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins wouldn’t comment on whether there would be support for people unable to meet their mortgage repayments as a result of the hike in May’s Budget, but said the extra pressure was the reason Labour put the cost of living “front and centre of everything that we're doing at the moment”.

National leader Christopher Luxon said his party would still give people a tax cut through adjusting the tax thresholds to account for inflation, and would borrow to pay for the flood recovery work.

“It's actually long term infrastructure that is productivity enhancing, it's the place to borrow money for, it's appropriate to do so,” he said.

“We still have an issue with our underlying economy, which we've had before we've actually experienced this disaster. That's why we've seen interest rates go up ... because we've actually not got a grip on inflation.”

However, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr said a tax or repriorising spending would more quickly drive down inflation, compared to borrowing money.