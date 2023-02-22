Tax more or spend less: Adrian Orr's inflation advice after Cyclone Gabrielle

The Reserve Bank is forecasting prices to rise further, but warns against needless raising of costs.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has has warned New Zealand’s high rate of inflation could be driven down faster if the Government either taxes more or cuts some spending – rather than relying on more borrowed money to finance the rebuild after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The comments will both give encouragement and sound alarms on both sides of politics.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has left the door open to all options, including taxes, to pay for the cyclone repairs, while Christopher Luxon has been pressuring the Government on what he says is a too-high level of spending.

“Reprioritisation of current spending, and revenue-raising through other alternatives, makes the job of monetary policy easier, because it's redirecting current income rather than creating new cash in the economy,” Orr said at a monetary policy press conference on Wednesday.

Asked whether borrowing more or a mixture of tax increase and spending less on current activities (“reprioritisation”) to help pay for the cyclone rebuild would be better in helping with inflation, Orr was unequivocal.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, along with Paul Conway, and Karen Silk deliver the MPS.

READ MORE:

* Reserve Bank hikes official cash rate to 4.75%

* Cyclone Gabrielle: $50m for businesses, workers, $250m for roads

* Cyclone Gabrielle: will Adrian Orr row to economy's rescue?

* Reserve Bank ordered to consider housing in decision-making



“They are all valid and important decisions the government should make. And if they choose the reprioritisation and tax increasing, then that does mean less increase in aggregate demand, less monetary policy pressure,” he said.

Orr’s comments will light a fire under a political debate, which less than an hour earlier was raging across the road in Parliament’s debating chamber.

During Chris Hipkins’ first question time as prime minister, Finance Minster Grant Robertson refused to rule out a new tax to help pay for flood damage, saying the Government was considering all options.

“In light of the fact that we have had just the third-ever national state of emergency declared in New Zealand's history ... it is the responsible thing to do to take the time to consider the options for how we will pay for the Government's share of the recovery.” Robertson said in response to an extended grilling from shadow finance spokesperson Nicola Willis.

On Wednesday morning, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he supported the Government borrowing to pay for the cyclone rebuild, but said the Government had to be “really defined and specific about the support package that's actually needed to rebuild that region”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, along with Paul Conway, and Karen Silk deliver the Monetary Policy Statement on the Official Cash Rate (OCR).

As the politicians walked into question time, the Reserve Bank announced the official cash rate would be lifted by 50 basis points to 4.75%. Orr said the banks and markets had already priced the change into their thinking, so it likely wouldn’t affect household mortgage interest rates

The governor also sounded a sombre note during his press conference, with him and chief economist Paul Conway listing off the goods likely become more expensive as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“As the governor mentioned, we anticipate some price spikes in essentially things that have been destroyed by the cyclone and need to be replaced quickly,” the bank’s chief economist, Paul Conway, said

“So, used cars, I guess, would be an obvious example. Appliances that have been in water and subsequently destroyed. Furniture, furnishings, carpet, that sort of stuff. We're expecting to see price spikes in that over the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Adrian Orr added food prices were also be expected to rise.

The bank also sounded a warning it was important that businesses didn’t use the opportunity to just jack up prices, which could lead to further inflation.

“It's really important that people and businesses don't use that as an opportunity to increase real wages or real profits off the back of this disaster. Otherwise, that will just entrench and bed inflation in our economy and equal higher interest rates down the track,” Conway said.

The banks has estimated gross domestic product will likely be boosted by 1% over the coming years by the rebuild and that that would put pressure on inflation.

Although bank officials were keen to point out that with the scale of rebuild currently unknown, as well as government decisions around paying for it, it was difficult to predict with any more accuracy.