Parole law for Australian 501 deportees being urgently passed

Former Rebels gang member and one of many 501 deportees who've returned to New Zealand, Lee Te Puia, is now mentoring through his boxing gym. (This video was first published in September, 2022)

The Government is urgently passing a law to keep imposing parole-like conditions on “501” offenders deported from Australia, after the High Court ruled the practice unlawful.

The court, in December, said the Government’s handling of New Zealand citizens deported from Australia after serving a prison sentence breached a prohibition against retrospective penalties and double jeopardy.

Crown Law hastily sought a stay of proceedings, granted by the court, to allow police and Corrections to continue its 501 policies over the Christmas break. Justice Minister Kiri Allan promised to legislate to make such handling of 501s lawful, while the Government appealed the ruling.

On Wednesday, the Government entered the House into urgency in order to pass the Returning Offenders (Management and Information) Amendment Bill as quickly as possible, without the usual parliamentary scrutiny.

READ MORE:

* 'There are people who are not safe': Frustration as hate speech legislation stalled

* High Court halts legal proceedings which could alter management of 501 deportees

* 501 deportee advocate will fight on after Crown human rights appeal



Allan, in a statement, said the bill “clarifies Parliament's original intent” when it produced the original 2015 law that set up the regime for handling 501s.

The amendment would mean the policies lawfully apply to returning offenders who were convicted before 2015.

It would also specify the commissioner of police did not need to provide a deportee with notice they were being considered “returning prisoner”, or provide them a “right to be heard” on the determination.

“These urgent amendments are necessary to ensure police and Corrections can continue to manage the risks posed by returning offenders with pre-2015 convictions along with future returning offenders with pre-2015 offending histories,” Allan said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiri Allan is urgently passing a law to allow the Government to continue imposing restrictions on offenders that are deported from Australia.

Under the existing law, returnees – called 501s for the section of Australia’s migration law they are deported under – can be subjected to strict, parole-like conditions after being returned to New Zealand if they have served a year or more in prison in Australia.

The High Court ruled on a case brought by a man deported from Australia in 2019 after serving five years in prison in New South Wales for supplying drugs.

Justice Cheryl Gwyn, in the ruling, said his treatment had breached his right to natural justice, freedom of movement, and to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.

“Parole is a normal part of our criminal justice system and the bill only puts returning offenders in a similar position they would have been in if had they offended in New Zealand,” Allan said.

“The regime ensures that police are able to collect information from returning offenders to establish their identity and offending history. In serious cases, the act allows for parole-like release conditions on returning offenders, to enable their reintegration into the community.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF 501 deportees walk past a heavy police presence as they settle in for their enforced Covid quarantine at the Ramada Hotel in Auckland, during the peak of the pandemic.

Attorney-General David Parker, in a report on the Bill of Rights implications of the amendment bill, said he was alerting Parliament to an inconsistency in the bill with two aspects of New Zealand’s bill of rights.

He said the bill was not consistent with the prohibition on retrospectively increasing the penalty an offender faces, and the right to natural justice when a determination is made about a person’s rights.

However, Parker disagreed with the High Court’s ruling overall.

“My own view remains that these measures are rehabilitative rather than punitive and go no further than replicating the release conditions that would apply if these offenders had been re-integrated into the communities they offended against and not deported,” he said, in the report.

According to Ministry of Justice report on the amendment bill, as of January there were 265 returnees being managed by Corrections under the regime, of which 41 had offences pre-dating 2015, and 41 were deemed at a high-risk of offending.

In total, 2845 people had been deported from Australia between January 2015 and November 2022.