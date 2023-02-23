Adrian Orr gives the political class a wake-up call on borrow-and-spend

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says using taxes to pay for disaster relief rather than increasing the deficit would be easier on the financial system.

ANALYSIS: The Reserve Bank’s governor has fired a warning shot across the bow the nation’s political class: if you want to help to get inflation under control, you need to get real about spending.

Although Adrian Orr might be more open and forthright than many, he is still fundamentally a central banker which means not overstepping the line and dishing out direct criticism of Government.

Instead, he stated the obvious: that if the Government borrows up big to spend on the cyclone recovery it will pump new cash into the economy.

That, in turn, will make his job harder.

Ergo, too much borrowing could mean more interest rate hikes and higher repayments on household mortgages and business loans.

He diplomatically suggested if the government were minded to do some “reprioritisation” of spending (in other words, to make cuts to redistribute funds to cyclone relief) or jack up taxes to help pay for it, that would make his life easier.

That presents significant challenges for both of the major political parties, because Orr’s point is that more government borrowing and spending simply works against getting inflation under control.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has sent a warning to politicians on both sides of the political spectrum.

He was also at pains to stress higher interest rates were good for savers.

And, in the longer sweep of history, although interest rates now seem painfully high for some, they are actually normalising away from an economy build on consumption fuelled by cheap central bank money, in which savers are not rewarded for their thrift.

(There are, of course, plenty of Orr sceptics around who will blame him for inflation being where it is in the first place and whose dovishness delivered windfall gains for asset owners.)

For the politics of the moment, this will sharpen the difference between Labour and National. If Labour is to heed the governor’s advice it will either have to cut spending or raise taxes, and Finance Minister Grant Robertson has so far refused to rule out any tax hikes.

Meanwhile, National – which will not countenance any new taxes – may now have to actually find and identify at least some level of decent budget savings if it is to be credible on cutting the cost of inflation.

In other words, both major parties may now be forced into something they don't really wish to do.

In an election year Labour probably doesn't really want to raise taxes (although it may calculate some upside in a limited cyclone-related hike), and National doesn’t really want to show how it would pay for the cyclone or where it would make any cuts.

The centre-right party is convinced there is plenty of fat and poor quality spending in Government – and there clearly is – but actually identifying cuts creates losers and people could campaign against you.

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average. Video first published August 30 2022.

Regardless of how this all shakes out, Orr has now injected a bit of realism into the government-spending-versus-inflation political nexus.

The warning came after an entertaining first Question Time in Parliament for the year, in which Chris Hipkins made a pretty fundamental error which revealed his lack of experience in matters budgetary and economic.

He insisted, in answer to a question by ACT’s David Seymour, that Government spending as a proportion of the economy was lower under Labour today than when they came to office.

It isn’t.

In 2017, it was 27.7% of the economy and in the Budget update figures in December it was 29.9%.

Making mistakes about or not knowing numbers happens – it isn’t a quiz show and politicians’ memories are fallible. But arguing you have shrunk the size of government when you've clearly made it bigger is a different and fundamental order of mistake.

Parliament goes into recess on Thursday for a week, and both Hipkins and Luxon are out in the regions.

But in a single day, minds were once again focused on what some of the big issues this year will be: the economy, the cost of living and who can be credible on both.