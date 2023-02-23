Efeso Collins seeks Greens' nomination, says Labour takes south Auckland 'for granted'

Former Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says he wants to work to keep a Left-wing Government in power.

Efeso Collins is hoping to stand for the Green Party and go head-to-head with friend and Labour MP Jenny Salesa​ in Panmure-Ōtāhuhu.

In a parting shot to the Labour Party, which he’d been a member of for many years, Collins said Labour had been taking south Auckland, Māori and Pasifika votes “for granted” and should be challenged.

Collins, a former Auckland mayoral hopeful who came second to Wayne Brown during the 2022 local elections, has been in talks for at least four months about joining a party ahead of October’s election.

In November, Stuff reported Collins and the Greens’ Elizabeth Kerekere had met.

READ MORE:

* Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere won't face charges for breaking Covid-19 rules

* Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere upset with media release apology over breaking Covid-19 rules

* Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck to run in race for city's top job



A few hours earlier that day, he’d met with Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson while attending the Labour Party annual conference in Manukau.

Both conversations centred around his plans to stand for Parliament in 2023.

“Willie Jackson had a desire to have me be part of the team, that’s something I always wanted. But those discussions with Labour weren’t held in the same way, with open advocacy-driven discussion that I had with Elizabeth Kerekere,” he said.

During Auckland’s mayoral race, both the Green and Labour parties endorsed Collins.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Former mayoral hopeful Efeso Collins is hoping to stand for the Green Party at election 2023.

For six years prior, he had stood as a Labour candidate for the Manaukau Ward of Auckland Council.

The Green Party has not yet confirmed its list for October’s election.

The process can take a while, with consultation and voting taking place across the Green Party membership. A list is expected to eventuate in a few months.

The Green Party was also yet to confirm that Collins would run in Panmure-Ōtāhuhu, but Collins appeared hopeful on Thursday, saying the real question was whether the party would back his “two-tick campaign”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Elizabeth Kerekere, Teanau Tuiono, and Marama Davidson spoke to Efeso Collins about joining the Greens.

Some Green MPs run “party vote only” campaigns, rather than attempting to win electorates.

With a lot of recognition in the region, Collins said he could challenge Labour’s dominance of south Auckland.

He acknowledged Salesa had an 18,000 vote majority in 2020, but hoped his name recognition and community involvement could challenge that.

“I want the people of south Auckland to know they will have a stronger voice in Parliament by voting Green, that this is a son of Ōtara standing for them, not someone who's been parachuted in,” he said.

“We can't take the votes of what's been traditional Māori and Pacific, or low income communities, for granted anymore... to a degree that's what's been forthcoming from Labour.”

Collins said he was eventually convinced to join the Green Party after meeting Kerekere, co-leader Marama Davidson and Teanau Tuiono.

He said those discussions made it clear to him that he could be more outspoken on issues around climate and social justice in the Green Party, rather than with Labour.

During his mayoral campaign, he said it had become difficult trying to appeal to mainstream New Zealand given his political views.