Supporting Ukraine against Vladimir Putin is about defending a world where might is not right

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament on December 14, 2022, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict ends.

ANALYSIS: A year ago today, Russia invaded Ukraine on the pretext it was conducting a “de-Nazification” of key parts of its Western neighbour.

Most observers expected the war itself would be over in a week or so, that Russian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would flee and the Russians would install a puppet regime in Kyiv.

As it has turned out, the first large-scale land war in Europe since World War II has now been raging for a year, with the West – including New Zealand – increasing its support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine over that time.

It has confirmed what has been apparent for a decade now: that the world is back in a new era of geostrategic competition.

Yet the Russian army, which Russia and many foreign observers thought had been modernised and was fit for modern warfare, has turned out to be anything but.

Criminals, prisoners and conscripts are now have been dragooned into fighting a modern war without the skills – and more importantly the motivation – to do so. It has been a disaster for Putin, who it appears has little choice but to try to continue.

The strength of resolve shown by Zelenskyy and his Government, as well as the Ukrainian military – backed by the United States and many other Western nations and quietly facilitated by NATO – has been nothing short of inspirational. But the war shows no sign of abating.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the liberated city of Kherson in November.

As the war has continued and gone badly for Russia the initial pretext has been basically cast aside and the real purpose of the invasion became apparent.

Putin’s view is Ukraine has never had real statehood, that it was an invention of Vladimir Lenin who turned it into a soviet republic and that then the problem was compounded when Josef Stalin’s successor Nikita Krushchev “took Crimea away from Russia for some reason and gave it to Ukraine”.

According to Putin’s view of history Ukraine has since been “mindlessly emulating foreign models” since its independence in 1991.

He views Kyiv as the spiritual home of the ancient Rus peoples, not the capital of a modern civic nation – albeit a young and imperfect one which has had problems with corruption.

Mikhail Metzel Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his 2-hour long annual state of the nation address in Moscow in February.

”The Tale of Bygone Years captured for posterity the words of Oleg the Prophet about Kiev, ‘Let it be the mother of all Russian cities’,” he wrote in an essay in 2021.

In response to US President Joseph Biden’s visit to Ukraine last week, Putin went full noise dictator, giving a nearly two-hours-long rambling speech in which he blamed the war on the West in general, boasted that the hit to Russian GDP had been less than expected before ending saying that Russia would not be the first to strike in any nuclear war.

“One year into this war, Putin no longer doubts the strength of our coalition, but he still doubts our conviction. He doubts our staying power,” Biden said in a speech in Ukraine.

“But there should be no doubt, our support for Ukraine will not waiver. NATO will not be divided and we will not tire.”

In comments published by Stuff on Friday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has stood beside Ukraine and launched his own local staunch defence of the values of those fighting against Russia.

The New Zealand Government on Friday also announced its second-largest yet round of sanctions, targeting 87 Russians.

There have been many in the West who have argued in some form or other for a negotiated settlement with Putin. Or that Ukraine – a sovereign state – is somehow in Russia’s legitimate sphere of influence.

But based on all of Putin’s public comments, speeches and musings, a negotiated peace will not end the war, but simply pause it and give Russian forces a chance to re-group. In his now extended era of rule, the Russian leader has invaded Georgia, invaded Crimea and invaded Ukraine.

Evan Vucci/AP President Joe Biden delivered a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion on Tuesday.

He is no friend of human rights.

The war has caused high fuel prices in New Zealand and elsewhere, grain shortages have weighed upon global inflation, and it has brought considerable uncertainty to Europe as Russia has sought to squeeze European democracies through high fuel prices.

But it is the right course of action. Wars can, and very often have, shaped the world.

The imperfect, but remarkably stable global system built since World War II is worth defending from authoritarians and strongmen to whom democracy is an ever-present threat, for whom might is, in fact, right and who seek to remake the world in their image.