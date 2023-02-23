Government orders inquiry into forestry slash after Cyclone Gabrielle

Footage of the Mangatokerau Bridge near Tolaga Bay shows damage and a river choked by forestry slash.

The Government has ordered a ministerial inquiry​ into forestry practice and the slash which has filled beaches and destroyed roads in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Former National Party minister Hekia Parata​, who lives in Gisborne​, would lead the inquiry​, alongside former regional council chief executive Bill Bayfield​ and forestry engineer Matthew McCloy​.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash, who lives in the Hawke’s​ Bay, said current forestry practices had clearly caused more damage.

“There is a lot of wood ending up on our beaches, taking out our bridges, and it's not acceptable,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Chris Hipkins denies outbreak of lawlessness in Hawke’s Bay

* Cyclone Gabrielle: State highways left unrecognisable in the wake of the floods

* The river valley near Ruatoria that keeps getting hammered by cyclones and storms



“First of all, I want the forestry companies to take responsibility.”

Wood slash comes from forestry plantations and can be swept down rivers when heavy rain falls. It is the branches and offcuts that don’t make it to timber mills. On logging sites, slash is normally stored in piles called “birds nets” but – if it’s not managed well – it can be swept away in heavy rain.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Slash has taken over the Hawke’s Bay coastline after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Across Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, slash has exacerbated the damage in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Beaches across both regions have been stacked with it, leading to warnings from health authorities to stay away from beaches until the coastlines can be cleared.

Piles of slash also destroyed bridges across the Hawek’s Bay and East Coast.

The Forest Owners Association and Opposition supported an inquiry into forestry practice on the East Coast and Hawke’s Bay.

Association spokesperson Don Carson said the damage following Cyclone Gabrielle showed plantations which once worked to stabilise land in the region were no longer effective. He said an inquiry should find a new solution to forestry in the regions.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the forestry industry had been able to get away without looking after its own mess.

“It is the only sector I know that gets to internalise the benefit and to socialise the cost. We need to revisit practices. We need to revisit penalties and prosecutions,” he said.