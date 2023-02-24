War the norm for Ukrainians a year after invasion

Ukrainian New Zealander Yuliia Pogorniats speaks about the impact of one year of war in her homeland on herself, her family and her friends.

Restaurants are full of patrons for dinner, shoppers walk the city streets and people appear to lead normal lives – until the air raid sirens blare or the power cuts out.

A year on from Russia's invasion, those in Ukraine say people have adjusted to life amid full-scale war.

“People had hoped that war would finish. But in reality, it hasn't, and so they've had to get on with their lives,” aid worker Mike Seawright said.

Seawright, founder of New Zealand aid organisation ReliefAid, set up his organisation’s operations in Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022.

Speaking from Kyiv this week, he said he had seen families who had fled the initial invasion returning across the border to Ukraine as the war wore on.

“It's great, humbling, in fact, to see the resilience of families ... War is terrible, but people are resilient,” he said.

“But it's also quite upsetting to see families that have to get used to this, that have to live under air raid alerts, that have to worry about missiles falling around them.

“And then when you get near the frontline, well those things just escalate exponentially.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF ReliefAid founder Mike Seawright, who has been based in Ukraine providing humanitarian support.

ReliefAid has been providing food, medicine, and shelter through its volunteers and local staff to families in towns along the 1000km frontline in Ukraine’s east. Food is bought in Kyiv or from further afield. Blankets and solar lights come from a United Kingdom organisation, ShelterBox.

There was undeniably a massive humanitarian effort taking place in Ukraine, Seawright said. But the country is vast, and the needs were massive: villages are under attack daily, and economic prospects were deteriorating.

“People literally are running out of money to live,” he said.

“When your home has been being bombed, literally, you're exposed to the elements. That was happening over summer and is now happening over winter. It's freezing conditions here.”

Seawright said New Zealanders understood the Ukraine war very well.

“They've certainly empathised with this conflict and the families of Ukraine. Frankly, more than I've seen in any other context.

“This says a lot, on a positive note, [but] it also calls into question why families in Syria are forgotten, of course, despite the fact that I've been under attack for 12 years now.

Thibault Camus/AP A view of destroyed buildings in Borodyanka, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

“We try and remind New Zealanders that the problem may look big, but in fact a lot can still continue to be done to help families here in Ukraine.

“And frankly, this is a tough message when you're comparing it to the real, horrific events of Hawke's Bay … justifiably New Zealanders what to help New Zealanders.”

Ukraine ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said “it’s a bit bizarre” how life goes on, despite frequent missile and drone attacks, and electricity blackouts caused by destroyed infrastructure.

Myroshnychenko is based in Canberra, and returned to Kyiv twice in late 2022. He said Ukraine was the biggest country in Europe, geographically, so the experience of the war depended where you were.

“People pretend to behave normally, even despite the war. When you come to Kyiv now, you can go to a restaurant and the restaurant could be packed, right? ... Or you can go shopping. But the next day missiles come, and you hear explosions in the city.

“In the occupied areas, life is terrible. A lot of people are being detained, many are tortured, we hear about a numerous war crimes once we liberate the territories.”

For the displaced, 9 million within the country and 5 million who fled to Europe, “life is miserable, of course”.

He said the war had been going on for nine years now – Ukraine was fighting Russian-backed separatists in its east before the invasion – and there was no sign the Russians were “stopping or coming to grips with common sense”.

“What's important is resolve of the Ukrainian people who are ready to die defending democracy, defending human rights, defending values, and defending their aspiration to be part of Europe.”