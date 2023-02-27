The week ahead in politics: National begins the big Three Waters sales pitch

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on why a National government would repeal the Three Waters reform. Video first published in July 2022.

ANALYSIS: Parliament is in recess for the week which means all the MPs will be back in their electorates talking to voters to get a sense of where they are at.

For Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, this week will look very similar to the past couple – he will be out and about in flood-affected areas as the Government continues what Grant Robertson calls a “rolling maul” of measures to combat the flood. He will also make his first trip to the South Island as prime minister.

There are expected to be more cyclone recovery announcements after Cabinet on Monday afternoon.

The focus this week will almost certainly be accommodation and housing – something that will have to start being sorted in pretty short order for the population that has found their homes uninhabitable.

The new Government taskforce led by Sir Brian Roche will also have its terms of reference announced this week – what exactly it will do.

The opposition National party, however, will be talking about Three Waters, and more specifically its plan for Three Waters, called “Local Water Done Well”. First step: scrap Three Waters legislation.

The guts of the National plan is really an admission that the thrust of Three Waters had merit, but got overtaken and supercharged by Wellington bureaucracy on sometimes dodgy cost estimates. Oh, and they also say, it took control off the councils and had co-governance, which is also undemocratic.

In any case, under National’s proposals any money brought into councils for the purposes of water would have to be spent on water (not other things). Councils would have to “ring-fence” water revenues and water services would have to “stand on their own two feet”. The policy document suggests that a bunch of councils in a region banding together might make more sense than doing it by themselves.

National would also set up a new regulator that would prescribe how much investment was required in a given area and follow up to ensure that happens. It would sit alongside the water quality regulator which was introduced by the current government, Taumata Arowai.

“Our approach – consistent with our beliefs in localism, devolution and community control – is to establish a clear set of rules based on the outcomes we expect, but to allow councils to meet these rules in the manner they believe is best for their community,” the policy document says.

Councils will be able to charge to water in whatever manner they see fit – connection charges, a water rate or volumetric charge (a charge for how much you use). But any revenue will have to remain in the water entity.

National claims this will mean that councils will be able to borrow to spread the costs of infrastructure over a long period because the new council water bodies will be far enough removed from the council and have their own regulated cash flows, signed off by the minister for Local Government.

In essence, the National Plan seeks to retain the advantages of two of the main design features of Three Waters – water services separated from the rest of the councils’ balance sheets and discretion; and the ability to raise long-term debt freed from other council decisions – while also aiming to consolidate water management (albeit voluntarily).

Because councils will still retain ownership and some control over their water assets, local control is maintained and co-governance doesn’t even come into the conversation.

The key difference between Labour’s legislated plan, and National’s proposal is around centralisation.

Effectively, Labour thinks that in order to get the full economies of scales, amalgamation into four entities is needed. Under National’s plan amalgamation is considered likely, but not mandated.

Overall, the proposal is very similar to the one proposed by the Communities 4 Local Democracy, a group of local councils against the Government's Three Waters proposal.

National will be making a significant play on having an alternative policy to Labour. It also gives the party a chance to talk about it before whatever the Hipkins’ Three Waters reset looks like.

Hipkins has tried to rebrand Three Waters by calling it an ‘investment in pipes and infrastructure’ and many other descriptions that are far better than the weird bureaucratic branding it received.

For most voters, it isn't a vote-changing issue. But “Three Waters” as it has evolved over the past few years, does have a potent mix in it that's potentially negative for Labour: Wellington-knows-best centralisation, thieving assets off councils and a bit of general secret Government agenda about it.

The Hipkins reset, which has been delayed by the natural disasters, now has a bit more to consider. Parliament sits again next week.