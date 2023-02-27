Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Huge demand' for temporary accommodation, 1800 households displaced in Auckland alone

"In life you get chances sometimes to be the light, and I feel like this has been our opportunity and we feel very grateful to have been able to," said Gabriella Henderson of Waiohiki.

The Government has activated its Temporary Accommodation Service for those who cannot go back to their homes. People can register their details at www.tas.mbie.govt.nz or by calling 0508 754 163.

Between 1200 and 1800 households in Auckland alone need re-housing.

Some insurance policies may cover rent for temporary accommodation, and people may be eligible for financial assistance through the Ministry of Social Development.

It “may take time” to house who have been left homeless by the flooding outside of Auckland, Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods is warning, as the Government announces more housing support.

The Government on Monday announced it was standing up a Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) after Cyclone Gabrielle, in Te Tai Tokerau (Northland), Tairāwhiti (Gisborne),Te Moana a Toi (Bay of Plenty), Te Matau-a-Māui (Hawke’s Bay), Waikato and the Tararua District.

“TAS is now accepting registrations from those who cannot return to their homes and need assistance finding temporary accommodation in regions affected outside of Auckland,” Woods said.

“The severity and close timing of these weather events means that TAS is having to stand up its largest and fastest responses to date.”

Temporary accommodation is different to “shelter” and “emergency accommodation” which is provided for a short period of time by civil defence and emergency management agencies.

Initial estimates have found between 1200 and 1800 households in Auckland alone may need temporary accommodation. The service will work with everyone who needs it to find them accommodation, she said. This could be hotels, motels, motor lodges, and portable accommodation. Once contacted, it may take five days to respond.

It will consider a household’s disability needs, access to schools and wider family support, and the accommodation of pets, when assigning accommodation.

There will be situations where suitable accommodation isn’t immediately available, but the service will continue to work with these households as situations change and accommodation supply becomes available.

“TAS has been scaling up, preparing and planning to meet this response but with a natural disaster of this magnitude affecting so many households and so much infrastructure, this may take time,” she said.

“As people begin to register with the service, TAS will work with households to understand their specific needs and find temporary accommodation options that suit. Our first priority is to find warm, dry and secure accommodation for people.”

The service was still also supporting people in Auckland, she added.

“I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this,” Woods said.

People can also contact the New Zealand Claims Resolution Service, a free service which gives homeowners with advice, case management support to resolve residential insurance issues resulting from natural disasters.