PM Chris Hipkins launches international fundraising effort for Cyclone Gabrielle

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has launched an international fundraising appeal following Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as a special Lotto draw to fund the recovery.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has launched an international appeal and Lotto fundraiser for the Cyclone Gabrielle recovery.

Hipkins said it was “still too early” to know the exact cost of Gabrielle’s damage, but estimated it would be “billions”.

The national state of emergency would be extended for Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, but other regions would soon transition out of the emergency response, he said.

The Lotto draw would take place on March 18, with the proceeds of the draw going to the Cyclone Gabrielle relief efforts.

READ MORE:

* Janet Wilson: Cyclone victims want clarity, not Wellington good intentions

* Chris Hipkins' tax blunder, crime 'hysteria' as Parliament gets back to business

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Chris Hipkins denies outbreak of lawlessness in Hawke’s Bay



Hipkins said this fundraising effort was modelled off the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal, which raised almost $100 million.

Department of Internal Affairs boss Paul James, former Napier mayor Barbara Arnott and Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou chairperson Selwyn Parata would lead the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal charity, with responsibility to distribute the funds from this international appeal.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has launched an international fundraising effort following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hipkins said setting up this charity would allow people both domestically and internationally to support the recovery.

“The regions affected account for around 30% of New Zealand’s land area and are special to so many people, both here and abroad,” he said.

“The appeal will also complement the outstanding work Red Cross, mayoral relief funds, corporate partners and local fundraisers have done in raising money to help deal with the immediate response.”

David White/Stuff Forestry slash litters a bridge on Tiniroto Rd near Frasertown, Wairoa, after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the area with record rainfall.

Other fundraising efforts have already raised more than $10m for the cyclone relief effort.

The Red Cross has received $8m, and a Stuff fundraiser for mayoral relief funds and the Red Cross raised $4.45m.

Cyclone Gabrielle update

Hipkins said the death toll remained at 11. On Monday afternoon, police said five people remained unaccounted for – a significant drop for the thousands of people who were initially reported as uncontactable.

Following Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said his national emergency declaration had been extended until March 7 for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Tairāwhiti, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua District.

The national emergency declaration would end for the Bay of Plenty.

“The states of national emergency are being regularly reviewed and I anticipate that some areas still covered by the declaration will transition to recovery before 7 March,” he said.

With “97% of the country ready” to complete the census on March 7, Hipkins said the census date would not be changed.

However, he confirmed Cabinet had approved an extension to the census “follow up period” for cyclone-hit regions.

He said census collectors would continue until June in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and in Northland.