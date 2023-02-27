Health boss under fire for 'inappropriate' comments criticising National Party

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on why a National government would repeal the Three Waters reform. Video first published in July 2022.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is working through “an official process" with outspoken Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand chairperson Rob Campbell, who is in hot water over a social media comment on National’s alternative to the three waters legislation.

In a LinkedIn post Campbell said he was “amused” by the proposals, which were a “thin disguise to the dog whistle on co-governance”.

In the plans, National would scrap the legislation and suggest councils band together in order to be able to take on debt to pay for improvements to infrastructure.

Crown-entity board members must act in a politically-impartial manner, according to the Public Service Commissioners code of conduct, and Hipkins said the comments were “inappropriate for someone holding such a role”.

“There is a code of conduct around political comments by people who hold those roles and his comments for well outside that ... the ministers responsible will be raising that with him,” he said at a post-Cabinet briefing in the Beehive on Monday.

“There's a natural justice issue here, there is a process. I think that some of the public commentary that he has made steps well outside of the politically neutral stance that we would expect.”

Campbell also skirted with controversy last June, voicing support for Green MP Chloe Swarbrick’s members bill to ban alcohol sponsorship in sports and give local councils the power to control alcohol sales, trading hours and locations.

He has also been criticised for holding Health New Zealand board meetings behind closed doors.

Under the previous district health board system, the meetings were held publicly. Then-health minister Andrew Little defended Campbell and said it had no impact on the entity’s transparency.

Prior to this role, Campbell has worked as a business leader and is a Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his service to governance and business.

He also has a strong background in unionism.