Privacy Commissioner warns against Govt's latest expansion of police search powers

Justice Minister Kiri Allan speaks in the House on a proposed law that will allow police to seek 14-day warrants to search multiple homes, during a gang conflict, for weapons.

The Privacy Commissioner has warned lawmakers the Government’s latest proposed expansion of search and surveillance powers puts privacy rights at risk.

The Criminal Activity Intervention Bill, being considered by Parliament in the coming week, will give police the ability to seek warrants for multiple searches of gang members’ properties and cars over the course of fortnight, if a gang war is under way, to seize firearms.

But the expansion of the Search and Surveillance Act, urgently prepared by officials with minimal public consultation in the aftermath of a gang war between the Killer Beez and Tribesman gangs in 2022, has concerned the Privacy Commissioner, civil rights and legal groups.

“This is designed to respond to a particular set of circumstances. But once this is on the statute book ... it could potentially be used or expanded in other circumstances,” Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster said in an interview this week.

READ MORE:

* Law experts and gun owners concerned over police use of warrantless search powers

* Parliament passes counter-terrorism laws, criminalising terror planning and expanding warrantless search powers

* Warrantless search powers in new counter-terror law pose 'grave risks' to public, privacy commissioner says



“It's, to use a phrase, the risk of the thin end of the wedge: that you nibble away a little bit at people's right to privacy through changing the settings around search and surveillance, and in doing so, you weaken that fundamental principle, and then you weaken it again, you weaken it again.”

Unlike conventional warrants, the new search powers would not require police to believe a criminal act is occurring. Instead, police will only have to believe or suspect the person is a member of a gang at war – war being defined as “ongoing dissension” between two or more gangs, or factions of gangs.

It will be the second time this parliamentary term the Government has expanded search powers, and further opportunities for the expansion of some of the state’s most powerful laws are upcoming.

Warrantless search powers were expanded under a counter-terrorism law in 2021, and both the Search and Surveillance Act and the Intelligence Security Act – which makes spying lawful – are under review.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster opposes the Labour Government’s latest expansion of search and surveillance powers, which is aimed at cracking down on warring gangs.

Webster said he supported policies to reduce destructive gang harm. But he opposed the new warrant power as there was insufficient evidence to show it was justified, would reduce gang harm, or were proportionate.

In a briefing to MPs, Ministry of Justice officials were unable to provide evidence of how the powers may work due a “lack of comparative search powers in other policing jurisdictions”.

Webster said police could already seek search warrants when they suspected offending was occurring.

”They also have warrantless search powers ... in circumstances where they cannot obtain a warrant, but they think that there might be a possibility that someone say, for example, might have a gun or something in the car, they can search.”

The latest statistics for Operation Cobolt, a police gang operation, demonstrate this: 339 firearms seized, 945 warranted searches and 647 warrantless searches, and 28,273 charges laid as of this month.

Webster said broad warrants would also catch others, including children, in their net.

“You might end up with people's houses being searched who are mates, friends of gang members, who are grandparents, who are parents.

“That is something that needs to be thought through very carefully, in terms of what kind of impact could that have on people's trust and confidence in the police.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kiri Allan says she’s comfortable with the new powers the Government will provide police.

NZ Council for Civil Liberties chairperson Thomas Beagle said the warrants would be a “scary extension” of search powers because it was wielded against groups.

“I mean, aiming at gangs – whatever – but the whole idea of being able to define this group and say, we're going to reduce your civil liberties ... we're going to increase our ability to search you, and you can't do anything about it.

“This actually allows multiple [warrant] executions ... you can go and search a house again, and again, and again, if you wanted to – and I think it actually really enables police harassment.”

The Law Society, in its submission to the justice select committee on the bill, said the “vagaries” of a potentially broadly defined “gang conflict” created “a risk that the power could be abused”.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said she was comfortable with the new warrant power, as it would only be used over a “short lifespan” when a conflict involving serious violence and weapons was to occur imminently.

“Rather than just require the police to sit back on their laurels and wait until somebody's hurt, what we've done is enable the police to be able to make that application for a very specific warrant.”

Officials were unable to complete usual public consultation due to “tight time frames” when drawing up the bill, meaning there was no consultation with Māori communities who would be disproportionately affected by the new warrants.

Stuff Police raid a Head Hunters gang pad in Wigram, Christchurch.

Allan said she had “grave concerns” about the criminal justice process having a disproportionate impact on Māori, and this was another example of that.

“We've taken a really diligent approach to striking the rights between privacy, overreach of the government, and acting in the interests of public safety.”

National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said his party would support the law as it back “any legislation that makes it more difficult for gangs to carry out their criminal activity”.

“Government always has to balance the need to protect the community against individual rights of gang members, and we tend to fall on the side of keeping the community safe.”

Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said the expanded powers were “knee-jerk lawmaking”.

“[Police] believe these communities to be criminal, they absolutely will use this power to just search a whole bunch of homes for whatever.”

Under the Bill of Rights, everyone has the right “to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure, whether of the person, property, or correspondence or otherwise”.