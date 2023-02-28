More trust National's leaders on the economy - Taxpayers' Union Curia Poll

National Party leader Chris Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis are better trusted to manage the economy according to a poll.

National’s Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis have narrowly trumped Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson as the duo most trusted to run the economy, according to the latest Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll.

About 43% of respondents preferred the opposition leader and his deputy as the most trusted team to run the economy, compared to 39% for Hipkins and Robertson, while 18% were unsure, the February ​poll showed.

The poll’s results are similar to those taken in December, Taxpayer’s Union campaigns manager Callum Purves said, indicating Labour had more to do to gain people’s trust on its management of the economy.

People’s views on who was best to manage the economy was expected to be the major factor behind how people would vote in this year’s election.

“While National’s top team is marginally ahead, this poll confirms that the general election in October is set to be close,” he said.

Labour’s fortunes jumped when Hipkins took over its helm, landing just ahead of National in a 1News Kantar Public Poll and Newshub Reid Research Poll reported in January.

