Rob Campbell faces axe from second Government job, after Te Whatu Ora sacking

Former Te Whatu Ora chairperson Rob Campbell has doubled down on the comments that got him fired, during a Breakfast TV interview.

Rob Campbell is likely to be sacked from his other Government role, as chairperson of the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Environment Minster David Parker was in talks with Campbell about his future leading the EPA.

Parker has written to Campbell. A spokesperson said “a process was underway” on Wednesday, but wouldn’t comment further. Campbell said on Wednesday afternoon he had received Parker’s letter and would respond to it. He added that he hoped to continue in the role.

Stuff understands an announcement was emminent, confirming Campbell will depart as the leader of the EPA.

On Wednesday, Hipkins said: “I understand he’s having conversations with the minister for the environment today, as he did with the minister of health yesterday.”

Opposition parties have been calling for Campbell to be sacked from as chairperson of the EPA, after he lost his job as chair of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand on Tuesday, over concerns he had breached public sector expectations about political neutrality.

Campbell had made public comments critical of a National Party policy on Three Waters, accusing the party of dog whistling on co-governance.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall sacked Campbell as chairperson of Te Whatu Ora, saying she had lost confidence that he could act with political impartiality.

Campbell is unrepentant about his commentary, and has called Verrall out for over-reacting. Shortly after he was sacked, he told Stuff it was a shame that National Party leader Christopher Luxon had “accepted” his apology but Verrall could not.

Former director-general of health Sir Ashley Bloomfield weighed in on the debate on Wednesday. He said Campbell’s sacking and comments were “a big story”, because it was so rare for public service leaders to run into trouble about their views.

“I spent much of the last 25 years in New Zealand’s excellent public service and saw no evidence of either left or right ‘leaning’. I have no idea how any of my former chief executive colleagues voted. We just didn’t talk about it,” he said in a post on social media.

Campbell said his comments were in line with his views on health reform and the public health sector’s mission to address health inequity for Māori. He said co-governance and Treaty partnerships were needed to improve social and health outcomes for Māori.

SUPPLIED Rob Campbell was the chairperson of Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand.

“I'm not making any apologies for supporting that kaupapa,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, he appeared live on Breakfast and doubled down on his comments. He insisted he was the right man to lead Te Whatu Ora and had remained impartial on politics related to that role.

“I do think I’m politically neutral and impartial,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean, as I’ve said, that I’m neutered. It doesn’t mean that I’m sitting there like a stuffed parrot, a parrot that’s been trained to say ‘Polly wants a biscuit’ whenever the minister wants. That’s not what I’m there for, that’s not what I signed up for.”

Health advocates have lamented Campbell’s sacking.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation boss Paul Goulter​ said Campbell had been a “powerful and important advocate” for health and nurses. He said those in power were often unwelcoming of Campbell’s honesty.

"He was an outspoken critic of the Government’s bewildering refusal to put internationally qualified nurses on the fast-track to residency and was firmly committed to te Tiriti partnership in health,” Goulter said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Parker cannot be reached for comment about Rob Campbell’s future with the EPA.

But National Party public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said the Government hadn’t gone far enough.

“The Government has sacked Campbell as chair of Te Whatu Ora, but the same rules apply to his role within the Environmental Protection Authority,” Brown said.

“Campbell continued to defend his comments about National Party policy in media interviews this morning, demonstrating he has no regard for these rules. His role in chairing the Environmental Protection Authority is entirely untenable.”

ACT leader David Seymour said Parker appeared to be out of touch with his ministerial colleagues. He criticised Parker for not commenting earlier.

”Do these two individuals have different standards, or is Environmental Protection a lower priority than health? Every day he refuses to comment he allows more doubt to seep in to New Zealander’s faith in the public service,” Seymour said.

Parker declined to comment on Campbell’s future with the EPA on Tuesday evening, and could not be reached on Wednesday.