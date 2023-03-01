Live: Public, organisations have say on proposed changes to alcohol rules

The public is having say on the government’s new plan for alcohol rules – which aims to give the community more say in objecting to liquor licences, while getting rid of “unnecessary” formalities during licensing hearings.

A range of organisations and companies would be presenting to the Justice Select Committee on Wednesday.

National Council of Women, DB Breweries and Turehou Māori Wardens were among the presenters.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

After Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick’s proposal to tighten alcohol rules was drawn from the member’s ballot last year, the government put in its own bill in December.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan said their bill changed how local alcohol policies were applied, gave the community more say in alcohol licencing decisions and made district licencing committee hearings fairer for participants.

National opposed the first reading of the bill, with MP Michael Woodhouse saying he looked forward to select committee process “fleshing out” the good elements of the bill to get it to a state where National could support it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiri Allan.

”But, curtailing people's ability to contribute is not the answer,” he said.

Swarbrick had put her bill in the ballot after being impatient of the government’s progress on alcohol reform.

A 2018 study found New Zealand children were exposed to alcohol advertising every day, with Māori and Pacific children exposed at a rate three to five times higher than Pakeha children.