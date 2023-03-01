Government can't ban apps, after US and Canada clamp down on TikTok

With Australia considering a TikTok ban, should we be worried that our 10 second dance routines are endangering our privacy?

Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little says the Government does not have the “legal mandate” to ban apps from government cellphones, as the United States and Canada clamp down on TikTok.

The US on Wednesday gave federal employees 30 days to wipe the popular video-sharing phone application off government devices. Canada said it was banning the app on government-issued devices as a precaution, as TikTok’s “data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone”.

Little, who has responsibility for the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB), said the intelligence agencies could not ban apps.

The GCSB instead advised government agencies on information security through the New Zealand Information Security Manual, he said. The manual does not specifically mention TikTok, or any specific social media applications.

Little said the manual “includes a requirement for agencies to mitigate any risk identified when considering the use of any new platforms, services or apps”.

He said people should take a “cautious approach” to the sharing personal information when installing an app.

“Many technologies can be used in ways that cause harm ... always check privacy settings and consider any other information the app is seeking permission to use.”

Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little has said he had no plans to investigate the risk of TikTok.

Little in September said he had no plans to investigate measures to curb TikTok’s data harvesting, after Australia announced such an investigation.

Minister of Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen said Government departments could use discretion when authorising apps used on government devices.

“It is important that the public service takes steps to meet mitigate any risks identified when considering the use of any new platforms, services or apps,” she said.

MPs in New Zealand were warned, in August, by the Speaker that TikTok should not be used on Parliamentary Service devices as “your devices could be accessed by ByteDance (the owner of TikTok) and the Chinese Government”.

In response to the US TikTok ban, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said her country “firmly oppose those wrong actions”.

“How unsure of itself can the world’s top superpower be to fear a young people’s favourite app like that? The US has been over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to suppress foreign companies,” she said.

“The US government should respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, stop suppressing the companies and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in the US.”