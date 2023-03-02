State highway repair and red-zoning communities 'immediate issues' for cyclone recovery

The bridge linking Gisborne with the East Cape was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle and will take months to fix.

Cyclone recovery taskforce chief Sir Brian Roche says repairing state highways and red-zoning uninhabitable communities are “immediate issues” facing the rebuild.

Roche was in Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, meeting with growers and surveying orchards damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle last month. The Government also released the terms of reference for the recovery taskforce Roche has been appointed to lead.

"The damage up there is very significant it's incredibly sobering, and we're going to have to do a lot to stabilise it, and then remediate it,” Roche said.

Roche’s taskforce has been asked to inform Cabinet ministers about what locals need for the both economic and infrastructure recovery efforts. Other members of the taskforce are yet to be appointed, but will include representatives from Business NZ, the Council of Trade Unions, local government and iwi.

An early job would be helping determine which areas should no longer be inhabited, or red zoned, as areas of Christchurch were after a devastating 2011 earthquake. The process has also been called “managed retreat”.

It took about four months for the Government to determine which areas of Christchurch should be red zoned after the quake.

"One of the lessons of Christchurch is the sooner we can give clarity and certainty, the better,” Roche said.

Marty Sharpe Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Ngai Tukairangi Trust chairman Ratahi Cross, surveying damage of one of the trust's kiwifruit orchards.

He said there was a “full machine”, including the insurance sector and Earthquake Commission, working on the issue.

“The immediate issue for us is really to make sure that ministers are making timely and well-informed decisions.”

The three “hot spots” he had seen that would be considered for such managed retreat, the Esk Valley, Puketapu and Pakowhai.

"But I know that there are others. There continues to be communities who, as it were, they need to be reconnected either through energy sources, and/or roading.”

Stuff Sir Brian Roche, left, stands with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at a news conference in Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday.

Restoring state highways was an “immediate issue”, he said. Second to this was reconnecting communities with the use of temporary bridges, and then rebuilding stop banks and flood protection, so communities could be protected while long-term solutions were developed.

"We've had several stock banks eroded up there ... it’s not going to be prepared over the weekend. What is it we’re going to do to protect people?”

He said the Heretaunga plains – on which Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North sit – was a very fertile region of New Zealand, providing a strong economic “focus” for getting the recovery resolved.

Roche said the key message from the growers he met was the damage from Cyclone Gabrielle was “so significant, that they're not going to be able to survive without help”.

“They're all very committed to getting back up and running, but it's complex and that's something that we just kind of have to work through.”

The taskforce, according to the terms of reference, would identify problems and opportunities with the recovery, advise on what work should be prioritised, determine “options for retreating” from areas of flood risk, and look to where more resilient infrastructure could be built.

It would not make decisions about policy or funding. The taskforce would be appointed for a year, with a further year-long appointment possible.