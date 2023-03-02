A year on from the Parliamentary riots: MPs just get on with life

A video recap of the 23-day occupation of Parliament's grounds in February and March 2022.

A year on from the destructive riots on Parliament’s front lawn the nation’s politicians seem to mostly want to just forget about the whole affair.

The Parliamentary occupation that began on February 7, 2022, with a few hundred people, grew into a tent city that sprawled across the grounds of Parliament and the surrounding streets, before ending in a flame-filled riot on March 2.

Rioters threw projectiles at police, lit rubbish on fire. The day ended in a pitched battle on the streets against law enforcement.

The next day Parliament’s grounds were little more than a denuded rubbish tip.

Although the riot ostensibly began as a collection of people who were against the Government’s short-lived vaccine mandates, it grew to be a general anti-Government protest.

Under the rules at the time, people who were not vaccinated for Covid-19 could not work in schools, hospitals and unvaccinated parents could not attend many of their children's school or club and leisure activities. The rules were lifted for most people some 21 days later.

A number of other MPs spoken to by Stuff, unusually for politicians, simply didn’t want to talk about it because they had little to say.

Police clashed with protesters during the occupation at Parliament in Wellington.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who was Covid-19 minister at the time of the riots, would not be drawn much on the riots themselves but acknowledged “frustration” while defending the Government’s preferred metric for success: death from Covid-19.

“I acknowledge now as I acknowledged then the frustration that many people were feeling at that time. In the year since, vaccine mandates have been removed, we have had incredibly high vaccination rates and the borders have reopened.

“We came out of Covid-19 with lower death rates and lower hospitalisations than most other countries.

“And we are moving forwards. The Government is focused on what matters to Kiwis right now – on getting New Zealanders through the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and on bread and butter issues to deal with the cost of living.”

Almost a week into the occupation, then Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard turned the sprinklers onto protesters and began playing loud music over a PA system.

Mallard, who has very recently taken up the post as New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland – a central figure in the stand-off – declined to comment on account of his new job. Jacinda Ardern, then prime minister, has also declined all media interviews before her exit from Parliament in April. Green co-leader James Shaw was also contacted for comment.

On day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation, police moved in to clear tents and remove protesters from Parliament grounds and Molesworth Street.

ACT leader David Seymour, however, was less sanguine and a year on, points the finger for the nearly month-long occupation and subsequent riots at the feet of Mallard and Ardern.

“Look, I think it was a very sad chapter in New Zealand history. And we have to be honest, the cause was a needlessly inflexible vaccination policy and the childish response of the Speaker.”

Seymour said “there remains very real pain” amongst those who attended the protest because they lost their jobs as a result of the mandates and “were overshadowed by the actions of the fringe lunatics amongst them”.

“I think when I saw fires on Parliament, I thought: where has Jacinda taken us? To use Jacinda’s own words, ‘This is not us’.

Rioters threw projectiles at police and lit rubbish on fire.

“I don't think that the attitude that led to the division and the hurt has travelled very far at all. In fact, it may have moved closer to the centre of power. Remember, Chris Hipkins was responsible for the Covid-19 response.”

Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon said he didn’t have anything profound to say about the riot, but remembered going out with National MP Mark Mitchell to talk to young police officers that evening.

“I was just really impressed by them– many of them were actually young police recruits, having just been recruited police – and it was a really difficult job. But they did it with massive amounts of professionalism,” he said.

“It was really a difficult and tough time for New Zealand – just in general, the protest aside – even just that whole Covid period was incredibly difficult for the country.

“And people were really frustrated for a number of reasons.”

There is now a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 response, announced late last year, but only to the Government's health response.

Meanwhile, the grass on Parliament’s front lawn has fully grown back.