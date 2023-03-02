Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chairperson, after losing Te Whatu Ora job

Former Te Whatu Ora chairperson Rob Campbell has doubled down on the comments that got him fired, during a Breakfast TV interview.

Rob Campbell has been sacked from his other Government role, as chairperson of the Environment Protection Authority.

He’s lost two jobs this week, after publicly criticising the National Party’s policy on Three Waters. He described the policy, in a post on LinkedIn, as a “thinly disguised dog whistle on co-governance”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Campbell’s comments fell “well outside” the expectations of public service leaders, given the requirement that they remain politically impartial.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall sacked Campbell as chairperson of Te Whatu Ora, saying she had lost confidence that he could act with political impartiality.

Environment Minister David Parker then sent a letter to Campbell on Wednesday, starting the process to remove him as chairperson of the EPA.

SUPPLIED Rob Campbell was the chairperson of Te Whatu Ora and the EPA.

Opposition parties have been calling for Campbell to be sacked from as chairperson of the EPA, after he lost his job as chair of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand on Tuesday, over concerns he had breached public sector expectations about political neutrality.

On Wednesday, after receiving the letter from Parker, Campbell said he saw no reason why he couldn’t continue to serve as chairperson of the EPA.

