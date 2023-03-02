Rob Campbell says ministers 'targeted' him after he stood up for co-governance

Former Te Whatu Ora chairperson Rob Campbell has doubled down on the comments that got him fired, during a Breakfast TV interview.

Axed Te Whatu Ora and EPA chairman Rob Campbell says ministers “targeted” him and wanted him gone because he stood up for co-governance.

Just moments after he was sacked from his second public service role, as chairperson of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Campbell hit back at the Government and said it appeared ministers had been waiting for an excuse to fire him.

“Ministers had warned me not to goo ‘too far’, as they see it, but I believe we haven’t moved fast enough to give resources and prominence to Te Aka Whai Ora [the Māori Health Authority],” Campbell said.

However, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said she was “deeply committed” to the Māori Health Authority’s success. “The Government created Te Aka Whai Ora because of our commitment to Māori participation at the highest level of health decision making.”

Campbell was sacked from both jobs after publicly criticising the National Party’s policy on Three Waters. He described the policy, in a post on LinkedIn, as a “thinly disguised dog whistle on co-governance”.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Campbell’s comments fell “well outside” the expectations of public service leaders, given the requirement that they remain politically impartial. Earlier, Hipkins said Campbell had been fired purely because he’d broken rules about political impartiality – not because of his views on co-governance.

SUPPLIED Rob Campbell was the chairperson of Te Whatu Ora and the EPA.

But Campbell said his only disagreements with the ministers had been around co-governance.

He said Parker had told him not to publicise changes at the EPA, to better recognise the mātauranga Māori.

“Ministers Verrall and Parker have both been warning me not to push for the level of co-governance I was keen to see,” he said.

“The phrase I used is, ‘you can’t hide your way to equity’. You must fight your way to equity.”

He said their pushback had come in recent weeks, following Jacinda Ardern’s resignation. He said former health minister Andrew Little had not expressed concern about Campbell’s views on co-governance in health.

The change in approach on co-governance, which Hipkins signalled shortly after becoming prime minister, was a major concern for Campbell. He said his treatment at the hands of these ministers reminded him of “Muldoonism”.

“I feel empty and sad, actually,” he said, shortly after hearing he’d been sacked.

“There has clearly been a target on me to get me out of significant government roles. They have the power to do that, and they have.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker has sacked Rob Campbell as chairperson of the EPA.

He said if they really cared about his commentary on LinkedIn, it would have been raised earlier, and they could have come to an understanding.

On Tuesday, Verrall sacked Campbell as chairperson of Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ, saying she had lost confidence that he could act with political impartiality.

Parker then sent a letter to Campbell on Wednesday, starting the process to remove him as chairperson of the EPA. Early Thursday afternoon, Parker confirmed he had fired Campbell.

“I have accepted the Public Service Commissioner’s advice that Rob Campbell’s LinkedIn comments in relation to National’s policies and its leader is a clear breach of the Code of Conduct requirements that he act politically impartially,” Parker said in a statement.

He continued, “Also, his subsequent public comments in the media suggest he does not accept the constraints he is under as a member and chair of a Crown Entity Board.”

After he was sacked from Te Whatu Ora, Campbell was unrepentant about his commentary. He criticised Verrall’s decision and stood by his public statements about National during appearances on multiple media outlets.

Opposition parties had been calling for Campbell to be sacked as chairperson of the EPA, after he lost his job as chair of Te Whatu Ora on Tuesday.

But some in the health sector have spoken out in support of Campbell. The nurses union said Te Whatu Ora was losing a powerful, if not outspoken, advocate for improving public health.

Iwi leaders have also voiced support for Campbell. Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief executive Helmut Modlik posted in support of Campbell, urging him to stay strong as pressure mounted for him to lose his second government role.