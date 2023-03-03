Parting shots: More instability for health sector after Rob Campbell's sacking

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Te Whatu Ora chairman Rob Campbell's comments on the National Party's Three Waters policy was "well outside" of a code of conduct for Crown entity board members.

The overloaded health sector has changed ministers and lost one of its key champions in the space of a few weeks, while also being in the midst of ongoing, major reforms, but Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has refused to front on the issue.

The Government’s sacking of Te Whatu Ora board chair Rob Campbell won’t impact any of its work, chief executive Margie Apa said.

But National’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti is warning it may struggle to find someone who wants to fill the role.

Campbell lost his job at the organisation and as chair of the Environmental Protection Agency for a LinkedIn post criticising the National Party, which broke political neutrality requirements.

He has since said he clashed with ministers, including Verrall and Environment Minister David Parker, in “recent weeks” over co-governance.

Reti said Verrall should definitively respond whether the Government’s stance on any policy related to co-governance had shifted, since it was the source of Campbell’s angst.

He warned the episode would have a destabilising effect on a sector already on its knees, struggling with major staff shortages, and a rising tide of illnesses.

Campbell claimed he faced “push back” against his views on co-governance more generally and specifically said Parker had told him not to publicise that the Environmental Protection authority had made changes to better recognise mātauranga Māori.

Stuff Rob Campbell’s claims should be addressed, National Party health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

But Verrall, who has been health minister for less than a month, has refused to front on the issue except for an emailed statement announcing his departure on Tuesday, and further comment came from her office on Thursday where she pledged her deep commitment to the success of the Māori Health Authority and Māori participation “at the highest level of health decision-making”.

A spokesperson for Parker said he would not be commenting further.

Max Rashbrooke, a senior associate at the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies at Victoria University, said Campbell’s sacking would be disruptive and the “last thing the sector needs”.

It could have a destabilising effect on the sector already under immense strain and add pressure to the Government amid the states of emergency from the flooding.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Campbell claims he faced push back from Dr Ayesha Verrall, who has been health minister for less than a month, over co-governance.

Frontline staff were likely to have more immediate worries than whether Campbell had lost his job, and much of Campbell’s work would likely be absorbed by other board members, but it would undoubtedly have an effect.

“If the top job weren’t really important we wouldn’t make such a fuss about it.”

Campbell had been asking challenging questions and helping it to chart a new direction, he added.

He regularly posted on LinkedIn, sharing views which were often highly-critical of the healthy system, as well as his hopes to make it more equitable and fair through the Pae Ora health reforms.

“He was someone who operated a bit differently and that has its drawbacks, as we’ve just found out.”

Verrall would be looking to appoint a non-controversial and safe pair of hands who will stay out of headlines, with healthcare billed to be a key issue ahead of October’s election, he said.

The saga also comes as Verrall tries to forge more positive relations with the sector, who Little was sometimes at logger-heads with over understaffing and pay.

“Whatever your views on his performance, Andrew Little’s relationship with the health sector wasn’t great,” he said.

Nurses, the health sectors largest workforce, were sad to see him go. Paul Gaulter, chief executive of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, said he had advocated for them, even when his comments weren’t welcome.

Professor Robin Gauld, director of the University of Otago's Centre for Health Systems, said there were a lot of talented people on Te Whatu Ora’s board.

The Government was likely to have immediately started meeting with senior civil servants in order to find the right person to replace Campbell. That person may have a different skill set, he added.

There was a lot of good work in the reforms, he said, and clinicians would be expecting some tangible improvements in the sector. This would include rolling out locality partnerships and getting a national IT system in place.

“If you talk to average nurse or doctor I think they are all anticipating some positive changes are going to come about at some stage following all the work going on behind the scenes.”