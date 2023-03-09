Two years after promise, DOC phase-out of coal still 3 years away for 'investigation'

Huts on the Routeburn Track are still among those using coal for heating.

The phase-out of coal heating at 27 Department of Conservation huts has been delayed for three years for a “full investigation of alternative heating sources”, two years after the pledge was first made.

The ACT Party has described the delay as a waste of money.

In June 2021, it was reported by Wilderness Magazine that while 32 visitor huts still used coal as a heating source, DOC would phase out the use of coal by the end of that year in an effort to cut emissions.

In answering a written question from McKee in October, previous Conservation Minister Poto Williams said 27 huts out of the 950 still used coal for heat – only five transitioning over that time.

Coal would now be phased out over the next three years, “to allow for better planning of alternative heating solutions”, DOC’s Andy Roberts said.

“More time is needed to enable full investigation of alternative heating sources and in some cases the construction of new infrastructure, such as woodsheds.

”It was found that flying in wood involves more flights than coal, and is therefore more costly, and has a higher carbon footprint.”

ACT’s conservation spokesperson Nicole McKee said DOC had “already made the changes where they could easily do it”.

“It’s really good what DOC has done, where it’s changed to wood burners where it could.”

She said it was “surely more economical” to keep the remaining huts fuelled with coal, while “keeping the carbon footprint down rather than wasting taxpayer money to find alternative ways”.

“If this becomes too expensive they should just drop it.”

McKee said it was important to make sure people who utilise the DOC facilities were able to keep warm.

“It’s looking at what will work in the different areas, opposed to sweeping ideological statement that we’ll change everything.”

“It’s common sense.”

As of October 7, there had been 24.9 tonnes of coal supplied to heat the 27 huts for the 2022 year, according to an official information request.

During that period, 10.4 hours of helicopter time had been spent supplying coal to the 27 huts.

“Coal and firewood are flown to serviced huts for health and safety reasons,” DOC’s Darryl Lew said in the information request.

“This is particularly necessary in the cold winter months when trampers can turn up after dark in cold conditions and need ready access to dry fuel.

“We plan to move to firewood, or other low carbon alternatives, as part of our transition to a low carbon conservation management operating model.”

Lew said existing multi-fuel burners that burn coal could also burn wood, “so wood and other lower carbon alternatives are likely to replace coal to heat these huts”.

“Longer term, we plan to investigate additional sustainable ways to heat huts.”

DoC’s emissions from coal dropped by 41% as at June 30, 2022, compared to the previous year, with coal making up 0.5% of total emissions in the 2021-22 year.

Heating in huts were usually woodfired stoves, multi-fuel stoves that could burn coal and wood or open fires.

The majority of the 27 coal provided huts were in the western and southern South Island. Some of the huts were Paparoa or Routeburn Great Walk huts, while most were serviced huts, meaning heating with fuel was available.

Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime said the 2021 phase out date was too ambitious in light of what was required and how difficult some of the huts would be to transition.

“The timeframe the department are giving me at the moment is 2026,” for the phase out, she said.

Coal provided to some staff buildings such as back country warden accommodation was included in the phase out.

“The phase out requires the construction of infrastructure such as woodsheds in some locations,” Roberts said.

“Stoves or fires will not usually be removed as part of this process as replacement is usually done at end of life and multi-fuel stoves can continue to be used burning wood alone.”

Huts that still use coal: