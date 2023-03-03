Government fog cannon subsidy scheme fires up, hundreds of applications received

Minister for Small Business Ginny Andersen views a fog cannon going off in a Wellington store.

Small Business Minister Ginny Andersen has fired up a fog cannon in central Wellington as hundreds of diaries and small retailers apply for a new Government subsidy.

Andersen was at One Stop Shop on Featherston St on Thursday afternoon for the installation of a fog cannon subsidised by the Government.

“The siren was really loud, and was pretty effective. I think if you were having an attempt at robbing the store you’d be running pretty quickly,” Andersen said, after setting off the cannon. “I was really impressed with how quickly it filled up the room.”

The Government announced it would spend $4 million subsidising fog cannons for small retail businesses in November, after Sandringham dairy worker Janek Patel was stabbed to death during a robbery.

READ MORE:

* Government announces $5 million for flood damaged Auckland businesses

* Fog cannon subsidy opens for small retailers, one day after Invercargill robbery

* Claims for second tranche of wage subsidies tailing off with only $1.6b requested



Previous attempts to provide small retailers with cannons and other protective mechanisms had lumbered.

After a spate of violent robberies in 2017, Police Minister Paula Bennett announced a $1.8m scheme that would have police subsidise half the cost of alarms, fog cannons and other protective measures.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Small Business Minister Ginny Andersen sets off a fog cannon in a Wellington convenience store.

Police Minister Stuart Nash boosted the subsidy the following year as shopkeepers were reporting the costly devices remained unaffordable, and by 2021 the Government said 1000 cannons had been installed.

Under the new scheme, business owners can apply to the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment for a $4000 subsidy, covering the cost of many models of cannons.

Applications for the subsidy opened in February and, so far, 470 of some 551 applications have been approved, with the majority being dairies, and in Auckland. Some 49 cannons have been installed under the scheme, and another 72 were due to be installed this month.

Retailers with no more than two shops, five or fewer employees, and a street frontage – not within malls – qualify.

"It's just one tool in the toolbox of what we have to prevent retail crime, but it's really important that small business owners feel safe," Andersen said.

The scheme would run until June 2024 and would then be reassessed, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Blue Eagle project manage Sam Boon flushes out fog from a Wellington convenience store with a large fan, after testing the device. Andersen watches on.

Blue Eagle project manager Sam Boon​ said the cannon he was installing on Thursday was the 12th his company had done under the subsidy.

"Demand has been high. Ever since it first kicked-off, we had a flurry of inquiries.”

The fog cannon, once fixed above an emergency exit, plugged into a standard electrical socket and could be controlled by a smartphone app. A remote button was used to set off the cannon and its siren.

The fog was a steam created by an insulated, heated unit that runs constantly inside the device. Once activated, it dispersed the mist within seconds.

Boon said the cannon – a smaller model of the eight varieties he offered – could fill the convenience store with fog within half a minute, limiting visibility to less than a metre.

Boon said stores had been “very, very keen” to take up the subsidy to protect their staff, and their stock.

“If they can protect their lives, that’s the main thing,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andersen in the fogged up store.

Ram-raided retailers hardened

An adjacent police scheme to boost security for stores that have been the victim of ram-raids continues to instal fog cannons, sirens, CCTV systems, roller doors, and bollards to prevent robberies.

The $6m retail crime prevention programme, which helps fund security enhancements for ram-raided stores, had installed measures in 55 ram-raided stores, and a further 234 ram-raided stores have been approved for installations.

A police spokesperson said that amounted to 412 security installations completed so far, including 74 fog cannons, 75 sirens, 33 bollards, and 61 roller doors.