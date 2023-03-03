'Merit' in extending breast screening eligibility to 74, Parliament committee says

There is support to extend the age of eligibility for free breast cancer screening from Parliament’s petitions committee, which says more work should have been done on this in the last six years.

It recommended that government consider extending the screening programme to cover women aged between 70-74, after considering a petition from the Breast Cancer Foundation.

The petition was presented to Parliament at the end of 2021 in the wake of Covid-19 disruptions, with the select committee report only released on Wednesday.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chair Justine Smyth​ said the recommendation sent a strong message “that New Zealand women deserve better access to life-saving mammograms”.

The age range for a free, two-yearly mammogram was between 45 and 69.

The petitions select committee is made up of MPs from across Parliament.

A former health select committee in 2017 recommended to government to extend the age up to 74 off the back of another petition.

“For six-long-years, we’ve been pressing the government to make good on its promise to make free mammograms available for older women,” Smyth said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Wellington 2022 Pink Ribbon Walk to celebrate breast cancer survivors, remembers those who have been lost, promotes breast health awareness, and raises funds for Breast Cancer Foundation.

“It’s damning that six years later, another parliamentary committee has expressed its disappointment that we still aren’t any closer to it.”

Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner​ wrote to the petitions committee chair Jacqui Dean in early 2022, saying since the Covid lockdowns the BreastScreen Aotearoa (BSA) mammogram screening had dropped to levels below 10-years-ago.

RNZ Health New Zealand chief executive Margie Apa speaks to Morning Report on a review looking at mammogram delays in Wellington.

The submission from the Breast Cancer Foundation said it was aware of the potential conflict in extending the age eligibility, meaning more screenings would be required, “during a time of massive backlog”.

“However, the resource needed for age extension is minuscule compared to the additional capacity required to catch up the backlog.”

That was echoed by the select committee, which acknowledged the strain on ICT capacity but added, “we believe that this risk is outweighed by the risk to women’s health”.

The submission also said the mortality rate was 45% lower for breast cancer detected through screening than that found outside the screening programme.

Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime said no decisions had been made about extending the age range for the national screening programme.

“An extension from 69 to 74 years is a significant change and as such would need to be introduced in a way that ensures the safety of participants and maintains the quality of the screening programme.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime.

“Work is being done to consider how the sector could manage such an increase, while it continues catching up on the disruptions caused by Covid-19,” Prime said.

“At this time the priority focus for the breast screening programme is returning to pre-Covid-19 screening rates nationally and achieving equitable access to screening services for women 45 to 69.”

The extension was supported by National, that announced it as a policy in October 2022 to extend free screening to 74.

National’s health spokesperson Shane Reti said at the time New Zealand was behind other countries such as Australia, Canada and the US that screen up to 74 years.

“This will have the potential to save up to 65 lives per year,” he said.

NZ First and Labour agreed in the 2017 coalition agreement to progressively increase the age for free breast screening to 74.

In 2020, then-Health Minister David Clark was asked by National’s Michael Woodhouse if the Budget that year provided funding to progressively raise the age to 74.

“Due to the impact of the Covid-19 global pandemic, this could not be progressed in Budget 2020,” Clark said at the time.

“Extending the age for breast screening will be revisited as conditions allow.”