Outspoken former health boss Rob Campbell lashes out at 'constipated' health system

Former Te Whatu Ora chairperson Rob Campbell has doubled down on the comments that got him fired, during a Breakfast TV interview.

Outspoken former health boss Rob Campbell has described the health system as “like a blocked digestive system”, and says hundreds of duplicated jobs from the former district health board system could be re-deployed to the frontline.

Campbell – who lost two government-appointed roles this week, including as chairperson for Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand – said duplicated overhead roles were still in place, but there was “no reason” why they couldn’t be moved immediately.

Shifting them to the overloaded, understaffed frontline would boost it by hundreds of millions of dollars, he said.

Campbell also described a troubling culture where the many who wanted to push for change were too scared to speak out for fear of losing their jobs, and said the sector overall was too-often “constipated” into inaction.

“Its about shifting people, and shifting processes to the front line,” he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rob Campbell is a high-profile professional director who was appointed as chairperson to Te What Ora Health New Zealand. (File photo)

“There are many people scattered through the health system who slow things down and make things more difficult. All too often there are delays, over complications, obfuscations, until nothing happens.”

His criticisms weren’t levelled at Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who has only been in the role for less than a month, but the broader system which he said is struggling “under the weight of historical bureaucracy”.

Major changes were needed, such as seriously boosting primary care spending, he said.

“Switch more money to primary care and take the bureaucracy out.”

However, he said health decisions were often politicised, and not based on what people’s best interest.

“Politicisation of health decisions is the issue,” he said. “There are many people scattered through the health system who slow things down and make things more difficult [but] there are many good people who want the right thing to happen are scared to speak out for fear of losing their job.”

Campbell lost two roles this week over a LinkedIn post which was deemed to have broken political neutrality requirements. The post criticised the National Party.

After losing his role as chairperson of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), he said ministers “targeted” him and wanted him gone because he stood up for co-governance.