ACT wants 'special economic zone' for Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti cyclone recovery

The ACT Party wants the Government to create a "special economic zone” for Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti to aid the cyclone recovery effort.

Cyclone Gabrielle devastated much of Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions last month. ACT leader David Seymour was in Hawke’s Bay on Friday to launch his party’s policy on the cyclone recovery.

The policy’s 15 “solutions” for the recovery included new policies specific to the cyclone recovery, and other existing policies which ACT said would help, such as cutting “wasteful spending” like the Three Waters reforms.

The solutions included creating a special economic zone, which ACT says would speed up recovery by removing regulatory barriers, calling in the Defence Force to assist police, and expanding a recovery visa already announced by the Government.

“In the wake of both the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, as well as the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, Parliament passed legislation which allowed Ministers to override legislation for the purpose of the recovery. The events of Cyclone Gabrielle meet the threshold for enacting it again,” Seymour said.

ACT also wanted council consent processes to be replaced with private insurance, meaning people could rebuild without consent if an insurance company was willing to cover the property.

“Recovery is going to be costly, and the Government’s response must be wary of sparking another run of inflation and interest rate rises,” Seymour said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour has released his party’s cyclone recovery policy. (file photo)

“New Zealand families can’t afford a repeat of the Covid response where a surge of wasteful spending, funded by borrowing contributed to the cost of living crisis.”

He said there were three principles behind the party’s plan: cutting unnecessary projects, reducing bureaucracy and red tape, and ensuring locals led the response.

“Some of these solutions will bring about immediate relief to affected communities, some of them will help ensure they can build back better and be prepared for future events.”

The Government has also been touting a locally-led response to the cyclone.

It has set up a cyclone recovery taskforce to act as a conduit between local groups and agencies involved in rebuilding cyclone-damaged homes and infrastructure, and a special Cabinet committee being led by Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson.