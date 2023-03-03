National claims new tax for Uber, AirBnB will make it more expensive

Nicola Willis says the new tax, due to come into effect next April, will make it more expensive to use apps like Uber and Airbnb.

National is ramping up its campaign against Labour’s tax policies, including a plan to charge GST on services from popular apps like Airbnb and Uber – a cost the party’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says will only increase prices.

The plans are in a taxation bill, which was returned to the House on Thursday, and would mean all digital platforms that offer accommodation, food delivery and ride-sharing would have to charge 15% GST on all bookings from April next year.

Now, Airbnb hosts and Uber drivers are responsible for levying GST on their services, but only if they make over $60,000 – the annual revenue threshold at which businesses have to register for GST. Most do not meet this threshold.

Willis said her party approached the tax with an open mind, but believed the cost would only make the service more expensive for consumers. People earning below $60,000 on the apps should not have to pay GST, she said.

“What became clear through the select committee process is that this tax isn’t going to be paid by multinationals, IRD have been explicit, the full cost will go to the consumers. I don’t think it can be justified.”

It’s the latest tax the party has promised to campaign against. Others include the Clean Car Discount, which it labelled the ute tax, an unemployment insurance scheme it called the Jobs Tax, and a plan to charge service fees on KiwiSaver which the Government was forced to U-turn on within 24 hours.

However, Revenue Minister David Parker has also said the system is unfair because the traditional suppliers of services like food, ridesharing and accommodation charge GST while others earning money in the platform economy may not.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said people should not be taxed for using an online platform. People making below $60,000 in the traditional economy would not need to register for GST and therefore would not be paying the tax.

“ACT opposes any tax like this that undermines principles of fairness. Ironically this would violate David Parker’s proposed Tax Principles Act that requires taxes apply horizontal equity,” he said.

Inland Revenue has estimated the new tax rule would raise $47 million a year, and the Government has presented it as putting the “gig economy” giants on a level-playing field with traditional hotels, motels and taxi firms which need to levy GST on all their bookings.