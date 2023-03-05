Christopher Luxon promises childcare rebates for any family earning less than $180,000

National Party leader Christopher Luxon spoke to party faithful on Sunday, setting the tone of the party’s election year campaign.

If the public service stops hiring so many consultants, National Party leader Christopher Luxon says it could afford greater childcare subsidies.

During his State of the Nation speech on Sunday, Luxon promised he would order the public service to cut $400 million from its consultancy bill. That money, he said, would fund a new childcare policy, giving a 25% rebate to most families’ childcare bills.

Luxon used his speech to accuse the Labour Government of being distracted during cost of living, crime, health and education concerns.

National’s new childcare policy, which it calls Family Boost, would give a rebate of 25% on childcare costs up to an annual limit of $3900. This would mean up to $75 per week to offset child care costs

"It is a targeted programme that will be available to families earning up to $180,000, with the full $75 a week rebate available to those families earning up to $140,000,” Luxon said.

In one of her final major policy announcements as prime minister, Jacinda Ardern also focused on childcare as a response to the increased cost of living.

She announced a $190m expansion for the MSD’s childcare subsidies, so that half of all families would be eligible for a level of subsidy.

Luxon claimed his new policy would be paid for by slicing $400m per year off the Government's annual fee for consultants. As he accused the Government of paying more without getting better results from the public service, Luxon reiterated a decade-old claim by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“The culture of public servants rebranding as contractors – only to do the same job at twice the hourly rate – is chronic in Wellington,” he said.

Luxon also used the speech to try to attack Hipkins' record as both education minister and minister of the public service.

"There is a new prime minister, but I’m telling you it is the same old Labour. Chris Hipkins couldn’t deliver for Kiwis when he was part of Jacinda Ardern’s inner-circle, and he can't deliver for Kiwis now."

"National will chart a positive course for New Zealand. It’s not about Left or Right at all. It’s about going forwards instead of going backwards and it’s about life getting better for all New Zealanders."