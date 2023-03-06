Politics' week ahead: A 'good start' or just 'rushed' for the election?

National Party leader Christopher Luxon spoke to party faithful on Sunday, setting the tone of the party’s election year campaign.

Political reporter Glenn McConnell looks at the week ahead in politics.

ANALYSIS: Child poverty campaigners and educationalists welcomed National’s $250 million promise to partially refund childcare fees as “a great start”.

Leader Christopher Luxon pitched a direct tax rebate for many families paying for childcare, during his big State of the Nation speech on Sunday.

His speech was a sweet ‘n sour mix, promising both cash for parents and also a crackdown on taxpayer-funded consultants. That combination will give National’s MPs plenty to chew on this week as Parliament resumes and Government MPs return to Wellington to face the Opposition's questioning.

If elected, he said he’d order the public service to cut $400 million from its $1.7 billion consultants’ bill.

Following the speech, National was winning the praise of groups which don’t typically celebrate those on the political Right.

Kids Can founder Julie Chapman said the child poverty charity was increasingly working with more childcare centres, with man families unable to afford enough food, clothing and head lice treatment for their young children.

She said Luxon’s proposal, of a 25% rebate for most families’ childcare fees, would help many.

“My hope is that early childhood centres don’t put their fees up. Parents may get some more money, but it will be really needed by many just to provide the basics,” he said.

“This is a good start. I'm sure it will be welcome by lots of families who are struggling, and hopefully it’s followed with more good policy from other parties.”

Simon Laube​, the chief executive of the Early Childhood Council, also celebrated Luxon’s announcement. Late last year, former prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced a $190 million expansion to childcare funding – kicking in from next month.

Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon delivered his State of the Nation speech on Sunday, ahead of the resumption of Parliament.

Laube​ said National’s proposal, to fund it via IRD rather than the Ministry of Social Development, made it “better” and easier to access.

He didn’t expect fees to increase, apart from in areas where demand outstripped supply of early childhood education – such as Wellington.

“In Auckland, you've got centres with lots of spare spaces, and you can get children into those centres. In Wellington, it is already really tight,” he said.

Overall, however, Laube said it was a much-needed policy that would help most parents. And, he said, he hoped it would lead to some more attention on the early childhood sector – with other parties hopefully looking to follow suit.

Supplied Julie Chapman, CEO and founder of KidsCan, says National’s policy is a “good start”

“This initiative would offer Auckland centres struggling after lockdowns and the summer’s weather events an urgently needed boost at re-engaging early learners in particular,” he said.

With a warning that a childcare tax rebate could put further pressure on short-staffed areas such as Wellington, and calls to cut hundreds of millions from the public sector consultancy “gravy train”, the week in politics doesn’t bring many good tidings for the capital.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni started questioning National’s policy on Sunday, accusing it of being a “rushed” job in response to Labour’s announcement last year.

She indicated Labour was working on its own update to early childhood education policy ahead of the election, too.

Meanwhile, National will pressure the Government to follow its advice and slash the public sector spending. National’s public service spokesperson, Simeon Brown, will argue that the $1.7 billion price tag for consultants is a massive waste of taxpayer funds – especially as the public sector has increased its own employees as well.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle

Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay are still dealing with the Cyclone Gabrielle clean up, and both ACT and the Government will continue to present their own ideas on how to help.

On Friday, ACT proposed making a “special economic zone” across cyclone-hit regions to bring in more immigrant workers, get rid of the requirement for council consents, and stop minimum wage increases.

The Government won’t be keen on those ideas, but it is expected to announce more funding for cyclone-hit business and emergency response charities.

As Gabrielle hit, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made $11.5 million available to fund NGO and community-led emergency responses. It’s expected more money will be announced for NGOs still responding to the cyclone’s aftermath.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff "Last exit before doomsday," one sign reads during climate strike action in Wellington.

Climate strikers’ demands

With MPs back in Wellington, the Green Party is expected to question ministers on the demands from Friday’s Schools’ Strike For Climate.

Their main focus will be on the Government not banning the development of new oil and gas wells. In 2018, the Government banned offshore – but not onshore – exploration.