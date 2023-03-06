Luke Malpass: Christopher Luxon whacks the Big Four to pay for childcare, but is it enough?

ANALYSIS: For the past few years the land at the back of Parliament's car park has been abuzz with construction, building “Bowen Campus”. It comprises mostly of a bunch of new buildings leased to government departments.

However, in one of the newest buildings being opened, office space – and the building’s naming rights – have been secured by consulting firm KPMG. EY – another big accounting and consultancy firm – is also a tenant in the campus.

Within about five minutes walk of the Beehive, also in new buildings, are Deloitte and PwC, rounding out the Big Four global professional services firms.

So when Christopher Luxon announced on Sunday that he would slash the consultants’ bill if he gets elected, he did so with a smile. It’s his comfortable space. He clearly thinks these guys have been making off like bandits.

In response, he has promised to slash the bill – estimated at $1.7 billion – by $400 million each year.

“I feel very good about that, actually. To big-time big partners of consulting firms up and down New Zealand: ‘Thank you very much, but your money is going away, and we're giving it to hardworking families who deserve it and are struggling with the cost of living’,” he said with a smile.

But the big firms make up only some of what Luxon calls the consulting “gravy train”. It is extremely common to hear from public servants that they have had enough and are “going contracting”. There never seems to be a shortage of work and the pay is fantastic. To the chagrin of many remaining public servants, former colleagues turn journeymen consultants, earning more, yet often seeming to contribute little of value.

Stuff Christopher Luxon has pledged to slash the consultants’ bill.

Labour is also not a fan of this situation but has seemed powerless to meaningfully reduce it. And with the Government being so busy over the past few years and workers being so tough to come by, consulting work has boomed.

It is a good populist issue for the National Party leader.

In any case, Luxon is putting most of the money into a new childcare tax rebate that National would introduce if it made it into Government. The policy itself isn’t too bad – it's a tax rebate for households earning up to $180,000. For those eligible for the highest amount it will save $75 per week from child care.

However, this was one issue which Labour was quietly worried about: if the National Party went for a big, transformative (and expensive) childcare policy framed in terms of getting women into the workforce, easing the labour shortage while also coincidentally finding a way to dish out some middle-class welfare at a time when cash is tight, it could be quite bad for Labour.

Once the announcement was made yesterday, Labour was no longer worried. That’s because it was pretty standard, targeted (but well-designed) support for lower income earners, and Labour can now weigh the advantage of doing something quite a bit bigger as the election nears.

Luxon also did what is now becoming a bit of a habit – when he said he wanted to talk about himself, instead of some sort of anecdote, personal story or compelling thing that would build up public knowledge of him as a person, he instead basically rattled off facts about the skills he got during his career.

Sure people vote for a party, but they often vote based on leader – and Luxon’s personal story remains woefully underdeveloped.

His narrative about what New Zealand is, however, is considerably more sophisticated. And one of his forms of language and position is around “new-New Zealanders”. That is, New Zealand being a nation with a bicultural heritage but a multi-cultural present and future. And making New Zealand a place that attracts new people and where they feel they can flourish.

He consistently talks about it, but it probably goes under the radar. It is also good positioning. New Zealand’s bi-cultural heritage can mean that Māori and Pākehā broadly know where they fit, but many new migrants do not.

John Key and Bill English built a political dynasty off the back of winning the migrant vote in key parts of Auckland strongly. Judith Collins lost it all. Now Luxon wants it back.

While Luxon’s State of the Nation was good – and he continues to sharpen up National's diagnosis of what ails New Zealand – it wasn’t a blockbuster to really get the year off to a roaring start or send Labour into a panic.

Parliament resumes on Tuesday.