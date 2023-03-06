Cutting emissions to be focus of NZ transport system, Government proposes

Emissions reduction will become the overarching focus for New Zealand’s transport strategy, with a high threshold needed to invest in projects “inconsistent” with the focus, the Government is proposing.

The latest government policy statement for land transport wanted emissions reductions to be a core consideration when making investment decisions, while also making it easier for people in urban areas to walk, cycle and use public transport.

The focus intended to lower transport-related greenhouse gas emissions significantly, “while providing a more sustainable, inclusive, safe and accessible transport system for all New Zealanders”.

The intended outcome was transitioning to a “more equitable and affordable transport system”, reducing air pollution and increasing safety for walkers and bikers, while better managing the impact of climate change on critical infrastructure.

The policy statement is updated every three years, with climate change, safety, better travel options and improving freight connections the four priorities for the 2021 statement. Climate change was not the overarching focus of the previous statement.

The newest 2024 proposal also included priorities such as sustainable urban development, safety and an integrated freight system, as well as resilience to manage the risk from natural and human-made hazards and maintaining the system.

‘Maintaining the system’ touched on the 9% of New Zealand’s roading system that was maintained or renewed each year.

‘Building back better’ was also part of the latest statement. “This means, rather than replacing like-for-like ... roads need to be upgraded to achieve their desired future state,” the proposal stated, adding that could include creating more space for bus lanes.

It also proposed to prioritise public transport, walking and cycling, while reducing congestion and traffic for people living in urban areas.

The statement from the Ministry of Transport sets out how funding was allocated for public transport, roads improvements and safety, with the latest being developed for the 10-years from 2024/25.

The 2024 statement was out for consultation, with the draft estimated to be released in April. The 2021 statement ends in June 2024.

According to Waka Kotahi, transport accounts for 47% of domestic CO2 emissions and 20% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.