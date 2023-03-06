‘Emergency style’ transport plan worked on by govt in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle

The Government initially made reducing emissions the centrepiece of its 2024 proposed land transport strategy.

Cyclone Gabrielle has forced the Government to rethink its incoming transport plan.

The focus is shifting to an ‘emergency style’ plan to tackle “the huge task of reconstruction” of ruined roads and washed out bridges, alongside building with greater resilience in the event of more extreme weather.

The first steps of the proposed 2024 transport strategy initially made reducing emissions that contribute to climate change the centrepiece of future policy, and would make it harder to get funding for transport methods “inconsistent” with that goal.

However, Transport Minister Michael Wood said on Monday afternoon that the indicative transport priorities that were already signed off by Cabinet would change in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The Government is committed to rebuilding and recovering from these recent weather events and build infrastructure that will withstand the coming era of climate change,” he said.

“After seeing the impact of the last few weeks on our transport network alone, it's clear that is New Zealand's only viable option.”

Wood said the rejigged government policy statement (GPS) for land transport would see New Zealand’s transport “better withstand the increasing frequency of extreme weather events like we have seen this year”.

“No final decisions, including changes to fuel exercise duty, have been made as we still work through the full extent of the damage inflicted by Gabrielle.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The electric bus depot is a significant step towards Auckland Transport’s goal of a zero emission bus fleet. (First published January, 2023)

The Government extended the petrol tax cut, reduced road user charges and half price public transport to June 30.

“That said, I can confirm the next GPS will continue our record-breaking investment in transport infrastructure in order to catch up with years of under-investment by the previous Government,” Wood said.

“Much like if you refuse to maintain your house or car for nearly a decade, you'll pay for it later; this is what we have been dealing with.

“We have increased maintenance spend by 50% compared to the previous government and we’ll increase it again in this coming GPS.”

The policy statement is updated every three years, with climate change, safety, better travel options and improving freight connections the four priorities for the 2021 statement. It sets out how funding is allocated for public transport, roads improvements and safety, with the latest being developed for the 10-years from 2024/25.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood said indicative transport priorities that were already signed off by Cabinet would change in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The indicative 2024 proposal put emissions reductions as a core consideration when making investment decisions, while also making it easier for people in urban areas to walk, cycle and use public transport.

It also included priorities such as sustainable urban development, safety and an integrated freight system, as well as resilience to manage the risk from natural and human-made hazards and maintaining the system.

The focus intended to lower transport-related greenhouse gas emissions significantly, “while providing a more sustainable, inclusive, safe and accessible transport system for all New Zealanders”.

The overall goal was to transition New Zealand to a “more equitable and affordable transport system”, reducing air pollution and increasing safety for walkers and cyclists, while better managing the impact of climate change on critical infrastructure.

‘Building back better’ was also part of the latest statement. “This means, rather than replacing like-for-like ... roads need to be upgraded to achieve their desired future state,” the proposal stated, adding that could include creating more space for bus lanes.

It also proposed to prioritise public transport, walking and cycling, while reducing congestion and traffic for people living in urban areas.

Earlier on Monday, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown described the original plan as “radical and ideological” that would see more potholes on roads and less state highway maintenance.

“The recent cyclone demonstrated how dependent New Zealand is on a good roading network. It is essential for emergency services, getting children to school, getting to work, and moving freight around the country. It cannot be allowed to disintegrate further under Labour,” he said.

According to Waka Kotahi, transport accounts for 47% of domestic CO2 emissions and 20% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.