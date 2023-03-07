$1.2 billion spent by core public service on consultants and contractors a year - where does the money go?

National released a cat amongst the pigeons in Wellington with its plan to slash $400 million in government consultant and contractor spending, promising to pull back departments and agencies in order to pay for its ideas.

The Opposition said that, if elected, it would send a directive out to bring discipline “back into the system”.

The core public service for the 2021/22 year spent $1.2 billion on contractors and consultants, a huge jump of 32% on the previous year.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged the significant expense, but put it down to the figures covering events such as the Covid response and vaccine roll-out. The spending was the figure likely to be lower this year, he said.

National’s public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said Labour was spending vastamounts of taxpayers’ dollar under the big four consultancy firms, Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG.

National claimed core public services, excluding Crown entities such as Waka Kotahi, ACC and Kāinga Ora, spent almost $100m for the 2021/22 year across the four firms, up from $63m in 2021.

Brown said if it becomes govenrment, National would be “cutting and capping, not putting a complete stop” to the spend on contractors and consultants, instead attempting to move money to areas needed the most.

Hipkins said he had had concerns about the spend “for some time”.

“I've always been very clear that I want to see more in-housing in some of these things and less reliance on consultants and contractors.”

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins discusses a range of issues with Stuff, including the cost of living crisis, climate change protests, and whether he prefers sausage rolls or cheese rolls.

“I do think the public sector spends too much money on contractors and consultants... but what we also know is that some of the areas we’re doing more work at the moment are areas where they’re often dominated by contractors and consultants.

“If you take the building and construction industry, the road building industry, there tends to be a lot of contracted and consulted work in those kinds of areas.”

Hipkins said much of what had been spent across response such as Covid had already been spent with no more budgeted towards it, “or if it is, it's a significantly lower level than it was before”.

The Public Service Commission put the increase down to Covid and the vaccine roll-out, big government overhauls including the health, RMA and Three Waters reforms and one-off IT improvements.

Of the overall spend, $136m (15%) went to the Covid response and the vaccine roll-out, almost a quarter went to ‘government priorities’ such as digital learning for students during Covid, supporting economic and job growth, the reforms and climate change, while 31% went to one-off IT improvement projects, and another 13% went to backfilling vacancies.

The Government lifted the cap on the number of public servants in 2018, blaming it for a surge in contractor spending.

Where is the money going? Top core public service spends