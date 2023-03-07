The pressure's on, but neither Labour or National will commit to free childcare

Taxpayers foot the bill for primary and high schools, but families still have to pay hundreds each week for early childhood education. Glenn McConnell reports on why neither National nor Labour are willing to back fees free ECE.

Former Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern kicked off the early childhood debate last year, with a $190 promise to low-income families. Then National’s Christopher Luxon arrived with his own plan this week.

Early childhood teachers now hope both parties will come to the election with a more fulsome plan for pre-school education, as they believe the major issues – such as staff shortages and for-profit education – haven’t been addressed.

In dollar terms, Luxon promised a $240 million plan to give 25% tax rebates for the childcare costs of families earning under $140,000. Families on incomes from $140,000 to $180,000 would also get a rebate, but it would be smaller. National’s rebates would sit on top of existing subsides, including the $190 million package Ardern announced in 2022.

Under Ardern’s plan, any family earning under $109,000 would be eligible for childcare subsidies from April. The Labour plan offered greater childcare relief to lower income families.

Both parties’ policies focused on reducing the cost to families through subsidies, delivered by the Ministry of Social Development in Labour’s case, or by the Inland Revenue Department in National’s propsal.

But neither party has promised to make early childhood education fees free, as is the case for primary schools, colleges, and the first year of tertiary study.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, as minister for education promised to achieve pay parity for early childhood teachers.

Both parties’ strategies are in line with recent advice from officials at Treasury, who warned that expanding fees-free schemes for early childhood could have unintended consequences. A Treasury briefing said fees-free could make it harder to increase teacher pay and improve the quality of teaching.

In November, Ardern said the price tag for universal free childcare for early childhood centres would be too much.

“Making it free across the board is billions of dollars,” she said.

Treasury analysis released to Stuff under the Official Information Act suggested the annual price tag wouldn’t quite be “billions” – but it wouldn't be far off.

It estimated that expanding fees free to two-year-olds, and increasing it from 20 to 25 hours per week, would cost an extra $1.05 billion per year.

David White/Stuff Then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an expansion of OSCAR subsidies during the Labour Party AGM in November.

Under the current settings, the Government offers 20-hours of free education for children aged three and four. In reality, the 20 hours “free” often comes with catches that mean parents still end up paying potentially hundreds each week.

For early childhood, while there are a few free or fairly cheap services, many parents end up having to pay about $300 a week.

Expanding the 20 hours to two year olds would cost $712 million anually, Treasury said in a briefing to Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

Although Treasury costed those options, it advised against them.

“Our preference would be to prioritise other tax and welfare measures,” its advice said.

Kindergarten teacher and NZEI delegate Virginia Oakly​ said neither party had a plan to fix the staff shortages and increased stress facing early learning teachers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon says a more detailed education policy will be announced later.

“We need to think about education as a right,” she said.

“And we know how crucial a child’s first 1000 days are. If we can get everything right at that age, we can actually save a lot of money later on in terms of social services, education and health.”

While the education sector welcomed support for families, to pay fees, Oakly​ said the actual centres and teachers were being asked to do more with less and warned current government funding wasn’t enough.

“The funded teacher-to-child ratio is just not safe. I know that the sector is struggling. And what I am seeing is it we've got an ageing workforce, we've got people heading towards retirement, and we're not getting the new teachers coming in, it is no longer a desirable profession. It is hard work.”

On Monday, both Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon offered some hope to struggling early childhood teachers and parents. They both said that there could be further policy announcement, ahead of the election, focused on early childhood.