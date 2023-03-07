Te Whatu Ora boosts nurses' pay by thousands but 'irritation' remains

RNZ: The Detail: How hard is it to lure nurses to New Zealand. (Video first published June 9, 2022)

Nurses remain at loggerheads with the Government over back pay and pay rates their biggest union says are still discriminatory on the basis of sex, although some have had a boost of $10,000 or more to their pay packets.

Nurses are starting to receive the payments but the ongoing issues could increase the risk of strike action amid a chronic shortage of nurses. The issues, which have been ongoing for years, have been taken to the Employment Relations Authority and the Employment Court.

“This isn’t a cost of living payment, this is to correct gender discrimination that is widely and deeply felt,” New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter ​said.

“Our nurses, not just in the hospitals but right across the health sector, don't see any improvement in their situation.”

Supplied Paul Goulter, chief executive of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, says it is still tense between nurses and the Government. (File photo)

The 14% increase and $3000 lump sum payment is not enough to correct sex-based pay discrimination, and nurses should be back paid to December 2019, not March last year, he added.

It comes after former Te Whatu Ora chairperson Rob Campbell took aim at the hundreds of duplicated back-end jobs which are still operational in the new health system, despite the reforms. He called for those roles to be redeployed to the understaffed frontlines, and for a serious boost in primary care funding.

Goulter said nurses in primary care and working for Plunket are still paid less than their hospital counterparts, another issue which was “a point of real irritation”.

It was enough to push primary care nurses to strike last year and in 2020. Primary care nurses are paid 10.6% less than those working for hospitals, leaving them thousands of dollars worse off a year.

NZNO/Supplied Nurses took industrial action last year, and could do so again. (File photo)

Goulter said nurses were pleased with the lump sum payment – which many saw as their right after being underpaid because nursing was a profession dominated by women, but the pay equity process started in 2018.

On top of this, negotiations over the collective agreement – which covers hospital nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants and aides – have stalled, he said.

“Negotiations for that have been ongoing since October last year and there’s been no progress - that is increasingly becoming a big source of irritation for those members in that sector,” he said.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand said the boost is enough to put New Zealand nurses on par with those in Australia.