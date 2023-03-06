Government tops up primary sector cyclone fund by $26m

Volunteer firefighters in Te Karaka, Gisborne, had to move their small town to higher ground during Cyclone Gabrielle, despite communication across the region going down

The Government is offering a further $26 million to keep farmers and growers in cyclone-stricken regions afloat, as the state of national emergency is extended for Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the boost to funding for the primary sector, bringing the total since Cyclone Gabrielle to $55m, on Monday afternoon.

He said $17.4 million had already been paid out for more than 2846 applications, at a rate of about $1.5 million a day.

”More funding is going to be required ... It means that those with no current income can carry out time-critical jobs. It's things like repairing fences and culverts, removing silt and debris, and ensuring that stock is being appropriately looked after,” he said.

Pastoral and arable farmers could receive up to $10,000, and growers could receive $2000 per hectare up to a total of $40,000.

Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty extended the state of national emergency, specific to Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, for a further seven days on Monday. The state of national emergency, the third ever, was first declared on February 14.

McAnulty, in a statement, said the local response to the cyclone still needed national-level co-ordination of personnel and equipment for the transportation of supplies in the effected areas.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is speaking to media following a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“In the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions, thousands of people are still unable to return to their homes due to flood damage,” he said, in a statement.

“While together we’ve made some serious progress, the mahi is ongoing and there are still major road access issues for some communities."

McAnulty would also move Wairarapa into a “national transition period” after discussing this with councils in the region. This transition period would allow for remedial work, such as restoring access to cut-off properties.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and Tararua District were all moved into a transition period on March 3.