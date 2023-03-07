Naomi Ferguson named interim board chairperson of Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Te Whatu Ora chairman Rob Campbell's comments on the National Party's Three Waters policy was "well outside" of a code of conduct for Crown entity board members.

Naomi Ferguson, ​a former commissioner and chief executive of Inland Revenue, will helm Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand as its interim board chairperson after Rob Campbell’s abrupt sacking last week.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said Ferguson would take up the role immediately.

Te Whatu Ora is the agency responsible for all public secondary care and is New Zealand’s largest employer.

Campbell was sacked for comments which broke his political neutrality obligations and has since gone on to criticise the sector more generally.

Verrall said Ferguson was highly accomplished and had a wealth of experience.

“She successfully led a transformational change at Inland Revenue, and this experience will be invaluable as Te Whatu Ora continues to settle into its role,” she said.

Ross Giblin Naomi Ferguson is the interim chairperson of Health New Zealand. (File photo)

Ferguson has worked across the tax administration, health and social welfare sectors in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and in international forums such as the OECD.

“Her governance roles include serving with the Ministry of Justice Risk and Assurance Committee since 2016,” Verrall said.

“She is also the Chair of Education Payroll Ltd.”

Ferguson will serve as interim chairperson until a permanent appointment is made.