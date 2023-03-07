ACC chair offers resignation after political columns, but might be safe

Another public sector chairman’s job appears to be on the line as politicians debate public sector neutrality.

Steve Maharey, who was a Labour MP for almost 20 years, has indicated to Health Minister Ayesha Verrall that he’s willing to resign from his position leading Pharmac if his opinion writing, for Stuff and the Sunday Star-Times, has been cause of concern for her.

As well as being the chair of Pharmac’s board, Maharey is the chairman of ACC. He left Parliament in 2008, having served as minister for education and social development in Helen Clark’s Government.

While Verrall said Maharey had offered his resignation, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Maharey’s commentary didn’t concern him.

“He indicated that if his resignation was requested that he would offer it, I would not ask for his resignation in these circumstances. He's made a mistake. He's apologised for it, and he's indicated he's not going to do it again,” Hipkins said.

Last week, Verrall and Environment Minister David Parker sacked Rob Campbell as chairman of Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ and the Environment Protection Authority.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Steve Maharey is the chairman of the ACC and Pharmac.

He was sacked over his criticism of the National Party’s policy on Three Waters, which he called a dog-whistle on co-governance. The ministers said they had lost confidence in his ability to follow rules about public sector political neutrality.

Following his sacking, Campbell intensified his political commentary, taking aim at the Labour Government and penning a column for Stuff, comparing the rules of New Zealand’s public service to those of North Korea.

Campbell told Stuff his sacking appeared to be having a chilling effect for the public service, with leaders afraid to speak out and share their expertise and views with the public.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Health Minister Ayesha Verrall says Steve Maharey offered her his resignation from the board of Pharmac.

Hipkins and Verrall said Maharey’s opinion columns had been more subdued than Campbell’s posting. Although, they said Maharey had made “a mistake”.

“With Mr Campbell, he called the Leader of the Opposition 'stupid' and he implied his policies were racist. While he apologised to me, he then doubled down on those criticisms in the press. Mr Maharey has reached out and been contrite. We will take the advice from the Public Service Commissioner,” Verrall said on Tuesday morning.

Verrall and Hipkins both said they had confidence in Maharey.

“Maharey's a very good public sector governor. He's got a lot of relevant experience and I think he's doing a good job,” Hipkins said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rob Campbell is the former chairman of the EPA and Te Whatu Ora.

National leader Christopher Luxon said he hadn’t read Maharey’s columns. In principle, he said there was no issue with former politicians taking up public sector jobs.

“We've got some fantastic appointments, you think about Phil Goff, Annette King, and then Simon Power. They come into those jobs with really useful skills that are transferable,” he said.

“But the deal is very simple, which is that they are impartial jobs.”

Ahead of Campbell’s sacking, Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes advised ministers that Campbell had broken rules about political neutrality in his commentary.