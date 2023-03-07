Crown accounts set for 'signficant' shake-up after cyclone

Grant Robertson says the cyclone will have significantly changed the Crown accounts. (File photo)

The Governments’s accounts will change “significantly” in the coming months and years as the North Island rebuilds and recovers after Cyclone Gabrielle, the Finance Minister says.

But Grant Robertson has promised the Government is well-placed to respond to the cyclone and the ongoing cost of living pressures, which will be a major focus of the Government’s May budget.

His comments come the Crown accounts, the latest snapshot of the Governments finances covering the seven months to the end of January, have shaped up to be largely as Treasury expected them to be.

The operating balance before gains and losses recorded a deficit of $2.4 billion, close to forecast at December’s half year economic and fiscal update, and $5.6 billion lower than for the same period a year ago.

Tax revenue, core Crown expenses and net debt were slightly below expectations.

Net debt was 18.9 percent of GDP, below the forecast of 19.8 percent of GDP.

“This result reflects the resilience of the economy despite a challenging global environment and sound management of our finances and shows we are well positioned to respond to cost of living pressures and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle,” he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Homes, businesses and livelihoods have been destroyed by the cyclone. (File photo)

“New Zealand is in a strong financial position to do so thanks to the Government’s careful and prudent management of the books.

We know however that the Crown accounts will change significantly in the coming months and years as the impact the cyclone and flooding become clearer and our approach may need to change in response.”

The nation’s debt levels were still among the lowest in the OECD, he added.

Robertson also pointed to the Government’s measures to reduce pressure on people’s back pockets.

“We’ve already extended fuel tax cuts and half price public transport until the end of June. We’re also significantly increasing support for seniors, students, beneficiaries and those on Working for Families from 1 April, along with making it cheaper for more families with our childcare package.

“We have also indicated that cost of living issues will be a major focus in the Budget in May.”