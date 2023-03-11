Obituary: Fearless Beyer trailblazing politician

The world's first transgender person to be elected mayor and a Member of Parliament, Georgina Beyer, is made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the LGBTIQA+ rights.

Georgina Beyer; political activist: b, November 1957, d, March 6, 2023.

To understand the impact Georgina Beyer made on New Zealand you have to watch Georgie Girl, a 2001 documentary on her rise as a politician.

News of her election in 1999 as a transgender MP, went all around the world and is remembered as a hugely influential moment in New Zealand history. Beyer died earlier this week, aged 65.

In Georgie Girl there is a scene where Beyer is at an event somewhere in Wairarapa.

Beyer approaches a tall, tattooed, blonde man, who looks like a shearer or a shepherd and the two shake hands and greet each other warmly.

The magnitude of her achievement in rising from a humble beginning, changing her gender and then becoming a sex worker before becoming a successful pioneering politician cannot be underestimated.

That she won acceptance and enough votes to comfortably win a seat in Parliament from rural Wairarapa was perhaps her greatest achievement.

Georgie Girl/SUPPLIED Georgina Beyer was hugely popular with Carterton residents.

Known to close friends as Georgie, she played a major role in changing the law around prostitution and helping the transgender community gain acceptance. An outspoken supporter of civil unions, she also supported many Māori causes, including promoting the language.

In her eight years in Parliament, all as a back-bencher, she achieved more in politics, than many Cabinet ministers do in lengthy careers.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ/Stuff A 2017 portrait of a Georgina Beyer in 2017. Beyer made headlines across te globe when she was elected for Parliament in 1999 becoming the New Zealand’s first transgender MP.

Born in Wellington in 1957 to parents Noeline​ and Jack Bertrand​, she was named after her grandfather, George Bertrand, who was second in command of the Māori Battalion.

When she was around three she went to live with her grandparents Taka and Aileen Tamati​, on their Taranaki farm.

Stuff Alfies Nightclub, 1987-88, Georgina Beyer is the dancer on the floor.

In 1962, her parents divorced and Noeline married Colin Beyer, a prominent Wellington lawyer. Her surname was changed to Beyer, but Georgina did not get on with her step-father.

Tension in the marriage led to Beyer being sent to the all-boys school Wellesley College, in Days Bay, as a boarder. Struggling with a feeling of rejection, she attempted suicide. When her mother’s second marriage failed, the family moved to Auckland.

During her teen years, she began to question her gender and at 13 started experimenting with dresses

One day she did not go to school, instead putting on a dress and going in to town to watch a movie. It gave her a feeling that she enjoyed and as she got older Beyer increasingly identified with her feminine side.

In a 2016 interview, with E-Tangata, Georgina, described her early life and desire to be a girl.

“I really started to struggle with it when I was around four or five years old. Adults put it down as a childhood behavioural thing. That it was just a phase – and that it would pass. The dressing up in women’s clothing and things like that.

Jack Body/Stuff In a 2001 documentary, Carmen Rupe said she introduced Georgina Beyer to sex work.

“It was viewed as amusing by adults or caregivers around me. But, when I got a little bit older, and persisted with this kind of behaviour, they wanted to condition it out of me. There’d be a sharp word. Or a clip over the ear. Mild forms of punishment. And I soon worked out that to behave like that was a no-no.

“Then there was other conditioning like sending me out with the uncles to go hunting, and making me do butch kinds of things.”

Leaving school at 16, she dreamed of being an actor, but her life changed forever when she attended a drag show. Working as a night porter in the Royal Oaks Hotel, a friend, Reon McKenzie​, took her to a cabaret show featuring drag queens.

Beyer would later say she “was blown away” by what she saw and the world of possibilities it opened up.

That new world led to her becoming a drag queen, sex worker and transitioning into becoming a woman.

Wellington drag queen and icon Carmen Rupe recalled the first time she saw her.

“This very attractive lady came into the coffee shop.”

supplied/Stuff Georgina Beyer in 'Dancing with the Stars', in 2006. When she left school, Beyer had wanted to an actress and performer but instead became a sex worker and drag queen.

Whilst Carmen did sell coffee, she also sold sex and according to Carmen it was she who introduced Beyer to sex work.

Life as a sex worker was not easy, she told E-Tangata.

“It was very difficult to trust anyone in that sex industry environment. It can be a nasty place to be – with the drugs and the sub-culture lifestyle that goes with that. And that’s especially so for a marginalised person, which I was as a transexual and Māori.”

A turning point came when Beyer travelled to Sydney in 1979. Visiting Les Girls she began a conversation with some Kiwis, who produced some marijuana.

Before she realised what was going on, she was bundled into a car and pack raped.

Stuff/Stuff MP Georgina Beyer, left and Carmen Rupe in Auckland's hero parade in 2001.

The knowledge that the police would probably not treat a complaint seriously and the impact it had on her self-esteem, sparked the seeds of what would later see Beyer become a politician who would make headlines around the world.

Determined to live openly as transgender, it also culminated in the decision to have gender reassignment at the age of 27.

Any account of Beyer’s early life would not be complete without mention of her relationship with her mother.

Accounts of a conversation in 1978 with Noeline vary but what is clear, is that it greatly troubled Beyer.

After a lengthy spell of no contact, she rang Noeline and told her she was transitioning.

Noeline replied by saying she thought Beyera might have been in jail, but she was not surprised that she wanted to be a woman.

Given the way she had been treated as a youngster, the response infuriated Beyer. There was further bad news when Noeline said she had cancer and despite not having long to live, did not want to see Beyer.

Despite the feeling of rejection, Beyer insisted on visiting her in hospital.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former MP Georgina Beyer during a hīkoi in 2012, opposing selling land to overseas interests.

Noeline kept a diary, in which she wrote she was proud of Beyer, but numerous references to the incident make it clear, Noeline’s lack of acceptance had been hard for Beyer to take.

Beyer pursued a career in acting which saw her appearing briefly in Shortland St and being nominated for a Gofta for her appearance in Jewel’s Darl.

Stuff/Stuff A caricature of Georgina Beyer by Murray Webb.

Struggling to find work and feeling that she was typecast as a drag queen, Beyer moved to Wairarapa looking for a new start.

Enrolling in a community drama course, she instantly made an impact.

Within a short while she was a tutor and locals in Carterton began talking about this interesting new lady in town.

A desire to bring about change saw Beyer successfully stand for the council and in 1995 she became mayor of Carterton. In doing so, she became their first female and first Māori mayor and on the bigger stage, the world's first transgender mayor. Her popularity saw her re-elected three years later with 90% of the vote.

Supplied Georgina Beyer and Lucy Lawless at the NZ Television awards in 1999.

After encouragement from Helen Clark and Labour Party icon Sonya Davies, Beyer decided to stand for Parliament, contesting the conservative rural seat of Wairarapa in 1999.

The contrast in values between Beyer and her National Party opponent, broadcaster Paul Henry, could not have been more obvious.

Henry campaigned on family values and did not back off personal attacks. At one point stating: “In my life I have done a great many interesting things and it’s is true to say I am still a male.”

Beyer summed up the local reaction beautifully. "That went down like a cup of cold sick."

Nobody gave her a chance, but Beyer won comfortably, sparking intense media interest from around the world.

Martin Hunter/Stuff New Wairarapa MP Georgina Beyer in 1999.

High-profile interviews by Genevieve Westcott and Ian Fraser were needlessly personal, asking inappropriate and completely irrelevant questions about her sex life and transition.

Beyer brushed off such interviews and set about making her mark in Parliament.

Her maiden speech included the now famous lines: "I was quoted once as saying this was the stallion that became a gelding, and now she's a mare... I suppose I do have to say that I have now found myself to be a member. So I have come full circle, so to speak."

She quickly showed she was an eloquent and effective speaker, supporting LGBT rights, prostitution reform and legalising civil unions.

An early advocate of supporting the use of Māori in Government institutions, she struggled with the Foreshore and Seabed Act 2004 and voted for it, despite her own misgivings.

As an electorate MP, she was hugely popular and in 2002 election, comfortably doubled her majority.

In a 2016 interview, she said she loved electorate work, but did not enjoy the cut and thrust of Parliament.

“I was more prone to disobedience and bucking against things when I disagreed. And the greatest of those for me was the foreshore and seabed legislation. I pinpoint that period as being the beginning of the end of my parliamentary career. It was the nail in the coffin for me, even though I didn’t leave until a couple of years later, in 2007.”

Annoyed at being overlooked for a ministerial post, despite her obvious talent, she resigned in 2007.

Life beyond Parliament was not easy. and she presented an increasingly tragic figure. Work was hard to find and she suffered ongoing health issues. Although she flirted with other political parties, Beyer was never serious about returning to Parliament.

Martin Hunter/Stuff Queen Elizabeth II shakes the hand of Wairarapa MP Georgina Beyer as she arrives at Wellington Airport for a five-day tour of New Zealand in 2002.

Her profile remained high and she won numerous awards, and in 2018 showed the world there was still fire in her belly when she was the first Māori to speak at the Oxford Union.

Her performance at Oxford, like many of her speeches in Parliament, was remarkable.

Addressing some of the brightest minds in Oxford, Beyer sat down and without notes canvassed her whole life, warts and all.

Nearing the hour mark, she became emotional fighting back tears. “I am a very fortunate New Zealander, I could not be more proud of my country for providing me with the opportunity to be a full participatory citizen.”

She blamed religion for much of the prejudice she had faced.

The crowd came to life, when Beyer said President Donald Trump “could get f....” although the relevance of the statement was unclear.

kevin stent/Stuff Georgina Beyer suffered ill-health in the later part of her life, requiring daily dialysis.

In 2020, she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to LGBTIQA+ rights.

Carterton Mayor Ron Mark said Beyer was hugely popular and when she returned everyone wanted to talk to her.

“You will not find anyone in conservative Carterton, with its seven churches, say anything negative about Georgie.”

One person with a unique take on her impact is Dame Luamanuvao Winnie Laban, who entered politics in the same year as Beyer.

What really impressed Laban was her sense of humanity and empathy, attributes that made her such a successful and well-loved MP.

”What I really liked about her was her sense of style, her sense of humour and her intelligence. There was a lot of pain behind that smile.”

It took a lot of courage for her to use her story to bring about much-needed change, she said.

”I understand we all die sometime, but she was an exceptional human being.”

- By Nicholas Boyack

Sources. Georgina Beyer: How far can you fall? E-Tangata 2016, Georgie Girl, 2001 by Catherine Madigan and Peter Wells, 2018 Oxford University Question and Answers, Stuff Archives, Ron Mark and Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban.