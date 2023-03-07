'When did this go wrong?' Roadside drug tests hit a roadblock

Police Minister Stuart Nash admitted his memory was ‘not as good as it used to be’ as he thought roadside drug testing reliability issues had been solved.

The contentious and delayed roadside drug testing roll-out has spurred the police minister to look into what police use overseas, after realising the technology to carry out roadside tests does not exist.

Stuart Nash – who took back the police portfolio after losing it to Poto Williams at the end of 2020 – said he was “under the impression that the technology existed that allowed us to detect certain drugs at certain levels”.

“My memory is obviously not as good as it used to be, because when this came to me when I took up the portfolio, I was of the view, shivers, I thought this had been solved. Obviously not.”

In 2019, the Government announced roadside drug testing would be rolled out by 2021. At the time, then-Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter said a delay in introducing the testing was partly due to the drug testing being more complicated than alcohol testing.

It was introduced to Parliament in 2020, a day after former-Nelson MP Nick Smith attempted to introduce a member’s bill on the same issue. Roadside testing was intended to come into force this month, however, the testing technology does not exist.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

Julie Anne Genter, who was associate transport minister when the legislation was introduced, was asked if she was surprised that the technology still was not ready, despite the Royal NZ College of GPs warning in 2021 that the testing framework was not supported by reliable scientific evidence.

“That was my initial reaction in 2018 when I was first asked about it,” Genter said. “It shows the importance of evidence-based policy.

“There was a big campaign from the National Party to bring this in. There was advice from officials saying the technology did exist. I was in a position where I had to develop the legislation for it, but it would be great if we followed the evidence more.”

When asked in 2021 if the proposal was evidence-based or a test run, Genter told 1News that “lots of other countries have implemented this, what we don’t know in New Zealand if it will make a material difference to impaired driving, impaired driving is affecting a lot of people”.

“You never know how any policy is going to work until you implement it.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police announced a real-time drug screening tool for officers to use while working on the frontline in 2020 (Video first published July 30, 2020).

On Tuesday, Nash was asked if bringing in legislation hinging on technology that didn’t exist was an oversight.

Nash said it was surprising to me to come back after two years, take on the police portfolio and “go whoa... when did this go wrong?”

“I’m really, really keen to ensure that our roads are safe and getting people off our roads who have taken illegal drugs is a big priority. So there's a way forward.”

When he was police minister, he said he had a “different” perception of where the progress was at.

“Technology exists to detect drugs, it just doesn't exist to detect specific types of drugs at certain levels.

He said he was obviously mistaken when he was police minister.

Nash had asked police for information of what other jurisdictions overseas do, “because obviously, we're not the only country in the world that wants to keep people who are high on drugs off our roads”.

"So we're going to use what everyone else around the world uses”

Director of road policing superintendent Steve Greally said a procurement process was undertaken “which included rigorous testing of different devices”.

“After this process had been completed, police held discussions with partners which determined there was not a suitable oral fluid testing device available to meet the legislation.”