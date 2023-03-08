Public Service Commissioner to be questioned by MPs as pay restraint nears three years

The pay freeze will apply to those earning $100,000 or more a year, while pay increases for those earning under $60,000 will be prioritised. (First published May 2021)

The Government is set to release more details on the public service pay restraint, which aimed to slow wage growth for higher earners in the midst of Covid-19, as it nears almost three years since it was introduced.

Public Service Minister Andrew Little confirmed the public service pay restraint was revised at the end of last year.

New guidance would be issued by Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes “shortly”, Little said.

Hughes was set to face questioning from MPs on Wednesday as the Government’s use of consultants and contractors came under fire, questions were raised around neutrality after former chairperson of Te Whatu Ora Rob Campbell was sacked, as well as the pay restraint that unions say has contributed to high turnover.

Almost three years since the Government rolled it out, Little said the pay restraint had been “effective” in achieving what it was supposed to do – pulling up wages of low earners and closing pay gaps.

The Public Service Commission ha also been negotiating about 150 individual settlements within the public sector pay adjustment that was proposed by the Council of Trade Unions to give pay increases to reflect cost of living increases.

SUPPLIED Public service commissioner Peter Hughes is set to face questioning by a select committee on Wednesday.

The Government in 2021 announced a three-year extension on the 2020 freeze on pay rises for those earning more than $100,000, with those on $60,000 and above needing certain circumstances, including “modest progression within a band”, to justify any increase.

It also aimed to reduce gender pay gaps and pay gaps for Māori, Pacific and Asian workers.

The latest public service workforce data showed the gender pay gap had decreased to 7.7%, down from 8.6%.

The pay gap for Māori decreased from 8.3% to 6.5% last year, while the Pacific pay gap was still sizeable at 17.7% and the pay gap for Asian workers had increased to 12.4%, from 11.6%.

The average annual salary in the public service was $90,800 – up 3.7% from 2021 when it was at $87,600.

There was still almost 17% of the workforce earning less than $60,000 a year last year.

Little said in the year to June 2022, “the increase in average salaries for managers was 1.6% compared with 3.2% for staff in non-managerial occupations.”

“Pay for the top earners was held and it was lifted for those at the bottom.”

The average remuneration dropped for chief executives in the year to June 2022, by 1.4% to $478,000. In the 2016/17 year it was at $504,000, with the overall drop across the five years at 5.2%. It did not include the six-month 20% voluntary pay cuts by public service chief executives announced in April 2020.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins did not think the pay restraint was contributing to public service vacancy gaps needed to be filled by contractors.

The issue of pay restraint was raised in light of National’s plan to slash the spending by Government on contractors and consultants by $400,000.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked on Monday to what extent the public sector pay restraint contributed to the need for contractors to fill vacancy gaps, and if he had made it more lucrative for public servants to leave full-time roles and then contract.

“No, because... there are specific provisions that allow for recruitment and retention issues,” he said. “I don’t think that the wage restraint guidelines have been a contributing factor to that.”

Of the overall $1.2 billion spend on consultants and contractors by the core public service, 13% went to backfilling vacancies.

National’s Simeon Brown said that alongside “spending blowouts on consultants, the number of bureaucrats skyrocketed”.

“All of this might be understandable if this unprecedented explosion in spending and bureaucrats was actually delivering improved outcomes, but Labour has only taken New Zealand backwards.”