Government looks set to ditch Jacinda Ardern's attempt to lower voting age

The commitment of former prime minister Jacinda Ardern to introduce a bill to lower the voting age looks likely to be wound back.

While Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is yet to confirm it’s over, comments from officials and Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan on Tuesday indicated it was one of the policies felled in Hipkins’ policy cull.

In November, the Supreme Court ruled that stopping 16 and 17-year-olds from voting was “unjustified discrimination” under the Bill of Rights Act.

Following the court’s decision, Ardern said the Government would introduce a bill to lower the voting age.

That bill was never likely to pass, given it would require 75% support of Parliament to change electoral rules and the ACT and National parties immediately opposed the idea.

Ardern said she supported lowering the voting age, but said the bill – if enacted – would not take effect until the 2026 election.

Responses form both Allan and Andrew Kibblewhite​, the Secretary for Justice, indicated the Government was backing off from work on the bill entirely, when they were asked about the legislation on Tuesday.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan avoided commenting on plans to lower the voting age, which started under Jacinda Ardern’s leadership.

National’s Paul Goldsmith asked Kibblewhite, during the Ministry of Justice’s annual review, if it was still working to draft legislation to lower the voting age.

Kibblewhite said he could not say much about that work, but told MPs to expect an announcement from the ministry “in due course”.

“It'd be for the minister to talk about that in short order ... We clearly were working on it through last year, but as you'll be aware, Government is doing a reassessment of priorities,” he said.

Goldsmith said it was clear the Government had “changed its tune”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Paul Goldsmith wants Kiritapu Allan to confirm if the Government still wants to lower the voting age.

“They previously said quite clearly they were going to bring legislation in,” he said.

“But frankly ,it’s a distraction of officials’ time. Simply, they should be focused on violent crime, youth crime and delays in the court system.”

Earlier in the day, Allan dismissed questions about the bill as “hypothetical”.

She said she had not received advice about introducing a bill to lower the voting age.

“I’m the lead for justice portfolio responsibility, and I haven't taken any papers to Cabinet,” she said.

She declined to share her view on lowering the voting age, saying she would “make decisions in due course”.

Goldsmith said he was hoping to ask Allan to confirm if she was looking to backtrack on the commitment to introduce law to lower the voting age, after “she left the door ajar” on Tuesday.

At the start of February, Hipkins kicked off a policy purge – culling and postponing a number of Government plans that had kicked off over the past few years.

Hate speech reform, the RNZ-TVNZ merger and a food waste collection scheme were all ditched, but plans to lower the voting age were not mentioned at the time.