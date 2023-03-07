RNZ-TVNZ merger board is still working, costing thousands a day

Political reporter Cushla Norman has the numbers from an exclusive 1News Kantar Public Poll.

An $8000-a-day board, which was meant to be leading the merger of Radio and Television New Zealand, is still working weeks after the Government ditched the project.

It’s not yet clear how many days the board has worked since the public media plan was canned, but Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson is expected to answer questions about the scrapped merger on Wednesday morning.

Early in February, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced a policy refocus, led by the scrapping of the public media merger which was set to kick off later this year.

Hipkins said he wanted the Government focused on “bread and butter issues”, which he argued the public media reform was not.

An establishment board, led by former NZ First MP Tracey Martin, had already been set up to lead the establishment of the merged broadcaster. It was first set up in April.

Jackson said the board needed to keep working, even with no broadcaster to establish, so it could finalise a report to inform any future media policy.

He said it held its final board meeting on February 16, a week after Hipkins confirmed there would be no media merger.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson said the board needed to keep working.

“The Board is now in the process of completing a close-out report for my consideration, reflecting what it has learnt through the course of the establishment phase,” Jackson said, in a response to questions from National’s broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee.

The board was originally hired to work until June, but Jackson said they would finish work later in March.

Stuff The combined daily fees of the board members totalled $8070.

Their final job was expected to be holding a meeting with Jackson, to pass on any recommendations.

Other board members included ex MediaWorks boss Michael Anderson, TVNZ pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver, television producer Bailey Mackey, business director Andy Coupe,

RNZ chairman Jim Mather, businessman Peter Parussini, former Kordia chairman John Quirk and film and gaming producer Aliesha Staples.

