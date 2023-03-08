Willie Jackson defends spending millions on RNZ-TVNZ merger, hopes it can go ahead one day

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says he didn’t know the merger of RNZ and TVNZ was going to be scrapped until the day it was announced, but he hopes the plan will one day be revitalised.

Jackson defended the ditched public media merger on Wednesday, as well as the more than $16 million spent on it. He also said it was important that the Aotearoa NZ Public Media Establishment Board continued work, even after the merger was dropped.

“Yes, I know it’s $16.1 million, but we're talking about future-proofing New Zealand media,” he said, in response to National Party broadcasting spokesperson Melissa Lee.

“And while we don't have a merger, we know where we’re going and in a better time, Melissa, when we don’t have a cyclone, and we don’t have the floods of the century, you know, who knows, we might be able to roll that merger out.”

He also confirmed that the $8000-a-day board, which was meant to lead the merger, was still employed – although he said they’d only met for one-and-a-half days since the merger was cancelled.

“They’ll be finishing probably end of the month. End of this month, Melissa, you've got no problems. No worries. It's all going to be over in a couple of weeks,” he replied.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff 29092022 PHOTO: ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF L-R: Willie Jackson. Ministers and members answer questions on the bridge run.

He said $10,300 had been spent on the board since February 8, when Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced the merger would not go ahead.

He met the board, led by former NZ First MP Tracey Martin on Monday, for a “close-out” meeting and expected a final report to be presented later this month.

Lee asked why the board couldn’t have wrapped up earlier, given signals that the RNZ-TVNZ merger would likely be scrapped. But Jackson said neither he or the board knew it was going to be scrapped until February 8.

He said he had been working through the summer break, to try and ensure the merger would continue.

“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had made it clear to myself and to other ministers that we had to justify and present a case, in terms of where we were at. So when we all went for a Christmas break, I was preparing that case over December and January,” he said.

“To think that everything gets cancelled on February 9 is a bit unrealistic.”

Jackson said he and the Ministry of Culture were continuing to look at how else the Government could improve the sustainability of New Zealand media.

He said he had a paper before Cabinet, which he hoped to have had processed by April, outlining other policies to assist public media.