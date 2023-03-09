Cheat sheet: Why public servants have been warned about their political comments

One chairman has been sacked, another broke the rules and a deputy chairwoman is facing scrutiny for her tweets.

The boards which run the public sector are facing refreshed scrutiny over their political commentary, after Te Whatu Ora – Health NZ chairman Rob Campbell was fired over his LinkedIn posts critical of National Party policy.

Since then, EQC and Fire and Emergency deputy chairperson, longtime Labour MP Ruth Dyson has come under fire for describing herself as “still Labour” online and also criticising National’s Christopher Luxon.

What’s the big deal?

Campbell lost his job leading Te Whatu Ora, and also the Environment Protection Authority, after Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said his political commentary had broken the Code of Conduct For Crown Entity Board Members.

One of the key rules of the fairly short code, states: “We are politically impartial.”

It explains: “We conduct ourselves in a way that enables us to act effectively under current and future governments. We do not make political statements.”

So how political is too political?

After Campbell got sacked, ex-Labour MP Steve Maharey dobbed himself into the public service commission, highlighting he’d been writing opinion columns for Stuff.

The commission is sort of like a big HR department for all the government. Its boss, Hughes said two of Maharey’s columns broke the rules on political neutrality.

Specifically, Hughes was concerned by Maharey discussing the MPs in the National Party “line-up”

Maharey, who is the chair of three Government agencies, ACC, Pharmac and Education NZ, wrote: “National has just released its refreshed line-up. An objective observer might be forgiven for pointing out that nothing seems new or fresh about the team National is offering.”

In the other column of concern, Maharey wrote: “National is not and never has been the party of change.”

Hughes said these two columns broke the rules, but were not bad enough that he should be sacked.

Campbell’s comments presented a more direct criticism of the National Party.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said Campbell’s commentary was clearly worse.

“He called the Leader of the Opposition 'stupid' and he implied his policies were racist. While he apologised to me, he then doubled down on those criticisms in the press.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Dyson’s tweeting wasn’t bad enough for her to be sacked.

"The only evidence I've seen is one tweet, which was relatively benign in the grand scheme of things, and I'm absolutely confident that she won't be doing that again,” he said.

Should anyone be surprised an ex-Labour MP supports Labour?

That’s a good question.

Not every country requires such stringent neutrality from its public sector leaders. In the United States, it’s common that public servants will change when the government changes.

In the three cases raised this week, two of the board members had been long serving Labour MPs. The other, Campbell, was a well known activist who former prime minister Robert Muldoon once called “a communist” in Parliament.

Dyson, for instance, first entered Parliament in 1993 – after serving six years as the Labour Party president. She spent 27 years as a Labour MP, leaving at the last election.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former MP Ruth Dyson is deputy chairperson of the EQC and Fire and Emergency NZ.

National leader Christopher Luxon said he had no issue with former politicians being given board appointments, or other public service roles.

“We've got some fantastic appointments, you think about Phil Goff, Annette King, and then Simon Power. They come into those jobs with really useful skills that are transferable,” he said.

“But the deal is very simple, which is that they are impartial jobs.”

He said impartiality should be strictly enforced, pushing the Government to sack Maharey earlier this week.