Concern more New Zealanders exposed to high levels of air pollution

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said the statistics showed the impact from car pollution was “quite dangerous”.

There is concern more New Zealanders are being exposed to high levels of air pollution, with a study finding Pasifika people were affected more than most.

Stats NZ’s environmental statistics senior manager Michele Lloyd said even though Aotearoa had “good overall air quality relative to other countries, we now know that exposure to air pollutants, even at low levels, is associated with significant health impacts”.

Air pollutants of most concern were nitrogen dioxide, which came mainly from vehicle emissions, and PM2.5 emissions, mainly from domestic fires. Air quality was considered poor if levels were above 2021 global guidelines published by the World Health Organisation.

A Stats NZ study based on data collected from 2006 and 2016 found more New Zealanders were living in areas with more nitrogen dioxide than considered ideal, but the increase was more marked for Māori and Pacific people.

The percentage of those affected by the PM2.5 emissions from domestic fires edged down, but were still at high levels particularly for Pasifika.

READ MORE:

* Scented candles may lower air quality: Should we care?

* Coronavirus: Air quality seen during lockdown won't return for 20 years, experts say

* Coronavirus: Traffic pollution plummets across the country during lockdown



A spokesperson from the Ministry for the Environment confirmed it was looking into updating air quality standards, “to reflect the serious health effects of air pollution”.

NIWA air quality principal scientist Ian Longley said the health impacts linked to air pollution were “many and varied” that included the development of asthma in childhood, heart disease and stroke.

“It doesn’t stay in our lungs. It passes into the blood stream and can reach any organ in the body.”

Longley said some people could face a “double whammy”, with poor health making people more vulnerable.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Heavy traffic at the Newlands on-ramp during heavy rain in Wellington.

He said because New Zealand was geographically isolated, it generally had better air quality.

“That gives us an advantage, to some degree, we squander. Our road vehicles are nowhere near the cleanest in the world. We take our very, very pristine air, and we heavily pollute it.”

He said particular areas of pollution could be where smoke from fires could accumulate, such as valleys, or roads with heavy vehicle use.

NIWA Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. (Video first published in 2020)

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said the health impact from car pollution was “quite dangerous”.

“People just don’t realise how damaging it is. The Government has a responsibility to do something about it.”

She said the decision to extend the cut to road user charges for diesel and the 25 cent cut to the petrol excise duty “is really problematic”.

“We understand that many people are reliant on vehicles… but there are better ways of alleviating that pressure instead of incentivising fossil fuel use which is good for our health.”

The Ministry for the Environment spokesperson said the Government was tackling air pollution through initiatives such as helping communities to move to less-polluting forms of home heating and encouraging the uptake of low-emission vehicles

They said the 2021 WHO guidelines were “generally more stringent than the current thresholds in New Zealand’s national environmental standards for air quality, so officials are assessing options and implications, such as the potential health benefits and possible impacts on the economy”.